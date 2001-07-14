Intel Names Matt Poirier Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Intel Corporation today announced that Matt Poirier has been appointed senior vice president of corporate development, effective May 30, 2022. Poirier has more than 20 years of leadership, finance and corporate development experience with a focus on mergers, acquisitions and integration, including most recently as senior vice president of strategy and corporate development at AMD.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005357/en/

Intel Corporation announced that Matt Poirier has been appointed senior vice president of corporate development, effective May 31, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Matt is a dynamic and proven strategic leader who combines deep experience across all facets of corporate development with significant knowledge of the semiconductor industry,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “I look forward to partnering with Matt to accelerate our strategy and ensure we have the capabilities to achieve our ambitious goal of unquestioned leadership in every category in which we compete.”

Poirier will lead Intel's corporate development team responsible for advancing and accelerating Intel’s business through strategic merger and acquisition opportunities in close partnership with the executive leadership team and Intel’s board of directors. Poirier will join the company’s executive leadership team and report to Gelsinger.

“For decades, Intel has played an essential role in the global technology ecosystem and is now embarking on a historic transformation that will improve its leadership position supporting customers and partners around the world,” Poirier said. “I’m excited to join Intel’s phenomenal leadership team and to partner with Pat and our board of directors to deliver significant long-term value for our shareholders as we advance our IDM 2.0 strategy and reshape the semiconductor industry.”

Prior to joining AMD, Poirier was senior vice president of corporate development and investor relations at Xilinx. Before that, he spent nearly a decade in technology investment banking covering the semiconductor industry. Prior to his graduate studies, Poirier served in leadership positions as an officer in the U.S. Navy for more than six years.

Poirier holds a Master of Business Administration from UCLA and a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Naval Academy.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005357/en/