Pennsylvania American Water Releases Annual Water Quality Reports

As part of national Drinking+Water+Week, Pennsylvania American Water announced today that results published in the company’s latest annual+water+quality+reports indicated excellent water quality throughout its 37-county service area. Also known as Consumer Confidence Reports, these reports are annual performance measures of the drinking water supplied by Pennsylvania American Water in comparison to the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

“Pennsylvania American Water has an exceptional track record when it comes to delivering high quality drinking water, and these reports are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees,” said Marcus Kohl, director of water quality and environmental compliance at Pennsylvania American Water. “Our customers can remain confident that we continue to supply clean, safe tap water to help keep their lives flowing, and we encourage them to find out for themselves through these latest reports.”

These reports, which are issued for each of the company’s public water systems and searchable by zip code on the company%26rsquo%3Bs+website, provide information on where the water comes from, water tests conducted, substances detected in water and the levels of those substances. Commonly asked questions and associated answers concerning drinking water are also included.

“Our team continues to serve as a leader on a state and national stage for our consistent water quality and extensive source water protection efforts,” Kohl continued. “Our commitment to water quality is highlighted by our receipt of more Directors Awards than any other water utility in the nation from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Partnership for Safe Water program for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Partnership+for+Safe+Water recognizes water providers who voluntarily implement measures to optimize treatment plant performance and distribution system operation, resulting in the production and delivery of superior quality water. As part of meeting the Directors Award requirements, water treatment plants must meet certain criteria and provide water service that – in some cases – surpasses what it is required by federal and state drinking water standards. Eighteen of Pennsylvania American Water’s 33 Directors Award-winning water treatment plants have maintained this high standard for 20 years or more, and nine have received the Elite Phase IV Presidents Award.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

