ADS-TEC Energy CEO to Speak on EV Charging Infrastructure Challenges and Solutions at Financial Times "Future of the Car 2022" Summit

ADS-TEC+Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, today announced that its Founder and CEO Thomas Speidel will be speaking at The Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 summit during the conference’s EV Battery Day on May 12, 2022.

Speidel will be part of the expert panel, “Building the EV charging infrastructure in time,” which will address the challenges and solutions for a successful and speedy rollout of EV charging. The panel will discuss steps countries and companies are taking, including California’s fast-charging program and issues associated with truck charging, among other topics. Speidel will be joined by panelists Swarna Ramanathan, partner, McKinsey & Company; Elke Temme, senior vice president, Charging & Energy, Volkswagen Group Components; and David Wright, chief engineer, National Grid. Imogen Pierce, head of communications, Bubblr, will moderate the session, which will be held at 10:50 – 11:30 a.m. BST.

The Financial Times Future of the Car summit is where visionary OEMs, industry shakers and challenger brands come together to examine the technology, consumer and business model trends forever changing the way cars are made and sold. Now in its 8th year, the gathering of carmakers and their technology partners will be held in person on May 9-12, 2022 at The Brewery London as well as virtually. The full event agenda and registration information can be found on the event+website.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy is a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology that draws on more than 10 years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, storage solutions and fast charging systems, including the corresponding energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

More information on www.adstec-energy.com

