SpartanNash Foundation Announces In-Store Fundraiser to Benefit Special Olympics

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced its annual fundraising campaign through the Company’s Foundation, supporting Special Olympics athletes and State Summer Games in eight states. Beginning May 4, 2022, participating SpartanNash stores and fuel centers will work with store guests for 12 days to raise funds and awareness for its Special Olympics partners and athletes.

Store guests at SpartanNash+stores across eight states – including Family+Fare, D%26amp%3BW+Fresh+Market and VG%26rsquo%3Bs+Grocery – will be invited to donate $1, $5 or $10 or round up at any checkout lane or online through Fast+Lane.

SpartanNash stores will be partnering with the Special Olympics affiliate in their respective states, and 100 percent of all funds raised will go directly to that state’s Special Olympics partner at the conclusion of the fundraising campaign. The SpartanNash Foundation has donated more than $9.7 million and tens of thousands of volunteer hours throughout its 38-year partnership with the non-profit organization. SpartanNash employs more than 25 Special Olympics athletes who have serviced customers for a combined 195 years at SpartanNash retail stores.

“We are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Special Olympics and look forward to celebrating the athletes in person this year at the Summer Games,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President, Communications and Executive Director, SpartanNash Foundation Adrienne+Chance. “We are also proud to recognize our talented Associate athletes who have been training for this competition for many months while continuing to work hard to serve our store guests.”

After the donation period concludes, the SpartanNash Foundation will split funds raised among the states participating in the retail fundraiser. Donation recipients will include athletes through Special Olympics affiliates in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“Now is an exciting time for Special Olympics Michigan as our athletes return to Summer Games and celebrate together,” said Tim Hileman, president and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. “It’s our job to make sure they are armed with the tools they need to succeed, not only to compete, but to inspire, lead by example and demonstrate the power leading a unified lifestyle can have on all of us to realize our full potential. It is relationships with friends at companies like SpartanNash that allow our athletes to continue the forward momentum of spreading a message of hope and inclusion.”

