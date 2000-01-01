Berkshire's Next Major Value Driver: Lithium

The transition to electric vehicles is only just beginning. Someday, the world will need to eventually move to an all-renewable energy future, and a big part of that is making transportation green by trading our gas-guzzling vehicles for ones with electric batteries.

One of the great hurdles to overcome with this is sourcing enough raw materials to produce EV batteries. Critical EV battery materials include lithium and cobalt, and while these two metals aren’t particularly rare, they can be difficult to extract.

More importantly, the world simply hasn’t yet dedicated enough time and energy to extracting these metals. Considering that we manage to get enough palladium, rhodium and cerium for the catalytic converters on gas-powered cars, it should be possible to mine enough lithium and cobalt for EV batteries; it’s just a matter of putting forth the resources and effort.

One company that is looking at getting in on the lucrative market opportunity for lithium is Berkshire Hathaway’s ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) renewable energy division, BHE Renewables. This subsidiary of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s storied conglomerate is working on chemical processes to extract lithium from a lake that it currently generates geothermal energy from. Moreover, this lake is estimated to have enough lithium to supply 100% of future U.S. demand according to the California Energy Commission. Could this be the next big value driver for Berkshire?

Lithium market opportunity

Statista estimates that the global demand for lithium could surpass 2.11 million metric tons by 2030, up from 465,000 metric tons in 2021.

The demand for lithium mined in the U.S. could grow even faster because, just like with many other things, the U.S. has been increasingly buying its lithium from other countries over the past few decades in order to take advantage of cheaper labor costs and less stringent human rights protections.

That means the U.S. has been taken off guard by the spike in lithium demand. When demand outpaces supply, producers will naturally reserve resources for their home countries rather than selling them abroad.

“Nobody really foresaw this huge spike in demand,” said Tim Crowley, vice president of government affairs for Lithium Nevada, a subsidiary of a company developing a lithium mine in Nevada. “We owned the lithium space for a long time, and we forfeited it to China.”

Nowadays, the U.S. produces less than 2% of the world’s lithium. The biggest miners of the metal are in South America and Australia, while China is the top global supplier of lithium-ion batteries. Among other factors, this has played a role in the U.S. lagging China in terms of EV adoption.

Greener lithium from the Salton Sea

Despite the high demand, one of the reasons why miners have been slow to jump on the lithium market opportunity is because it is notoriously difficult to extract. It requires moving around huge amounts of rocks, dirt and water in a process that destroys local ecosystems and has even been known to make nearby towns unlivable.

In fact, in the Atacama region of Chile, large-scale lithium mining has decimated local communities and plunged the people into poverty. In 2016, a toxic chemical leak from a lithium mine in China killed massive amounts of fish in the Liqi river. Natural disasters like this can only be expected to multiply if the current, highly destructive method of mining lithium continues.

There could be a less-destructive way to mine lithium, though. A little ways north of the California-Mexico border lies the Salton Sea, a landlocked lake surrounded by the ghost towns of what was once a resort community. The local ecosystem collapsed due to draught and water contamination, and now, it’s home to a variety of geothermal energy producers, including BHE Renewables.

The enormous lithium deposits under this lake are becoming the center of a new “gold rush” due to the potential of more efficiently and safely mining the valuable metal. The California Energy Commission estimates 600,000 tons of lithium could be mined from the area every year, which would be higher than the entire world’s 2021 lithium consumption.

The Salton Sea’s “environmental friendliness” potential comes from the fact the lake sits atop hot metamorphic reserves that make the production of geothermal energy possible. This eliminates the need to use evaporation ponds. Past efforts to utilize geothermal energy in lithium production have ended in failure, but new extraction technologies could change the game.

BHE Renewables and the competition

There are two main types of operations that could profit from developing a way to extract lithium from the Salton Sea reserves. One is mining the lithium itself, and the other is generating geothermal energy.

This puts BHE Renewables one step ahead of the competition. Out of the 11 geothermal plants currently operating in the area, 10 are owned by BHE.

“We are already pumping 50,000 gallons of brine per minute across all of our ten geothermal facilities to the surface,” Alicia Knapp, president and CEO of BHE Renewables, said, “And we’re using the steam from that brine to generate clean energy. And so we’re really halfway there in that we’ve got the lithium right here in our hands.”

Two major competitors have emerged to take a joint geothermal-lithium interest in the Salton Sea area: EnergySource and Controlled Thermal Resources.

EnergySource is the owner of the only non-BHE geothermal plant currently in the area. Controlled Thermal Resources is starting from ground zero, putting it behind the other two, but it has a large group of backers, including Lilac Solutions, which counts Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) among its investors.

Takeaway

The opportunity to mine lithium from the Salton Sea is huge. According to estimates, this small area alone could be enough to meet U.S. demand for lithium for many years to come, marking a sharp reversal from importing almost all of the country’s consumption of the metal.

Of course, this still hinges on the success of new extraction technologies, and there are also a couple of competitors who are trying to establish their own footprints. However, BHE Renewables is in an advantageous position due to already producing geothermal energy in the area, so it is in the best position to expand operations if the new extraction technologies prove as successful at scale as they have in testing.