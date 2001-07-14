Boise Cascade Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade) (NYSE: BCC) today announced the promotion of two of its business leaders.

Joanna Barney has been promoted to Vice President, Western Operations, Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division. Joanna began her career at Boise Cascade in 2005 as an Admin Manager at the Salt Lake BMD branch. She was promoted to Sr. Location Controller in 2012, to Branch Manager in 2015, and to General Manager of BMD Western Operations in 2021. Prior to joining the Company, Joanna worked at Novell and Ion Laser Technology. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Finance from the University of Utah. She is a member of Leading Women Executives (LWE) and serves on Boise Cascade’s diversity, equity & inclusion steering committee. A two-time All-American athlete herself, Joanna is the founder and Executive Director of the Utah Avalanche youth soccer club.

Troy Little has been promoted to Vice President, Finance and Commodity Sales, Wood Products division. Troy joined Boise Cascade in 1990 as an internal auditor. He has a broad range of experience on both the financial side and the operational side, including serving as regional manager for six manufacturing facilities in Oregon. Troy became Wood Products Division Controller in 2016, Division Financial Manager in 2018, and added Commodity Sales to his responsibilities in 2021. He has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the College of Idaho. Troy currently serves on the board of the Western Wood Products Association (WWPA).

“I am excited to announce these well-earned executive promotions,” said Nate Jorgensen, CEO. “Both Jo and Troy have extensive track records of success. Their experience and values-based leadership will help us continue to drive key initiatives to serve our Customers and grow our business.”

