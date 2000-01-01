May Members Engagement Meeting Recap

GuruFocus founder Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to introduce newly released features and answer questions that came up during his presentation.

After giving a brief overview of his main takeaways from the Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting this past weekend, Tian highlighted the new Google Sheets Add-On feature. Using HP Inc. ( HPQ, Financial), Moody’s Corp. ( MCO, Financial), Walmart Inc. ( WMT, Financial) and Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) as examples, he demonstrated how the feature functions similarly to the Excel Add-In, despite having some advantages.

He then showed off some of the different templates that have been created to give users a starting point in their research when using the tool.

Tian also went on to explain how to customize the Dashboard, or home page of the site, to a user’s individual needs and interests. He revealed that similar customization will be coming soon to the new Stock Summary page, which was introduced last month.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all our exciting new developments over the coming months!