May Members Engagement Meeting Recap

GuruFocus introduces new Google Sheets Add-On feature

52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Tian discussed the new Add-On, Dashboard and Stock Summary page.
GuruFocus founder Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to introduce newly released features and answer questions that came up during his presentation.

After giving a brief overview of his main takeaways from the Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting this past weekend, Tian highlighted the new Google Sheets Add-On feature. Using HP Inc. (HPQ, Financial), Moody’s Corp. (MCO, Financial), Walmart Inc. (WMT, Financial) and Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial) as examples, he demonstrated how the feature functions similarly to the Excel Add-In, despite having some advantages.

He then showed off some of the different templates that have been created to give users a starting point in their research when using the tool.

Tian also went on to explain how to customize the Dashboard, or home page of the site, to a user’s individual needs and interests. He revealed that similar customization will be coming soon to the new Stock Summary page, which was introduced last month.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all our exciting new developments over the coming months!

