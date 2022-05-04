Eva Live Opens Doors to Its Canadian Office

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Eva Live Inc. (OTC PINK:GOAI) (the "Company" or "Eva Live") is pleased to announce that we are opening our first office in Canada at 22 King Street South, Suite 300 Waterloo, Canada, in order to take part in the booming Canadian Web3 Industry.

The new office, which includes a dedicated focus towards research and development engagements - specific to the metaverse, cryptocurrency, NFT and artificial intelligence learning industries. This will be the company's second office.

Eva Live intends to foster and develop a working relationship with the University of Waterloo. A relationship with one of Canada's leading Universities with a highly recognized CS program and skilled graduates - ensures a roadmap to success in hiring efforts. Fostering this relationship will enable us a competitive advantage edge over other technology companies, as Waterloo graduates remain at the top of head-hunters' lists.

"The opening of Eva Live's new Waterloo office is an important step towards realizing our ambitions," said David Boulette, President/CEO. "The new office will be the first of many important changes for the Company in 2022. A market for new technology and ventures is on the horizon and we plan to be amongst its leading partners."

The new office is expected to significantly increase sales for the fiscal year of 2022. It will primarily handle metaverse, cryptocurrency, NFT and artificial intelligence learning engagements - a market with rapid growth over the past 2 years. The industries collectively have recently undergone multi-billion-dollar initiatives and with no-signs of slowing down.

Eva Live hopes to bring its AI and technology background to this new space, and further propel the industry forth, b. Bridging the gap between the Web2 and Web3 space.

About Eva Live Inc.

Eva is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, USA and is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol GOAI. You can access additional information about Eva on the Company's website: www.eva.live.

