Star Alliance International Corporation Provides an Update from the Chairman

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL; "Star" or the "Company")

Richard Carey, Chairman of Star Alliance International stated, "As Chairman I am happy to present the major accomplishments that we have made over the past two years. We have closed the acquisition of the Troy mine and acquired and contracted for several additional assets. Our most major achievement is our transformation from a strictly mining corporation to an entity that pursues environmentally safe technologies for the mining of gold and other precious metals including rare earth minerals and lithium. We will continue to look for new mines to acquire as well as new technology assets that support mining operations both for our operations as well as other mining operations around the globe. We strongly believe that our new technologies will change the way people look at the value of traditional mining."

These are our achievements to date:

1/ THE TROY MINE

We have completed the purchase of the Troy Mine. We continue to work with the appropriate authorities to obtain the approvals for the restart of operations. This was our first project with significant gold resources. We are very excited about the future of reestablishing this mine.

2/ THE "GENESIS" GOLD EXTRACTION PROCESS

In November 2021, STAL signed a Binding Letter of Intent to acquire a 51% stake in Starving Lion Advertising, SA, the Company that owns the Genesis gold extraction project. This revolutionary eco-friendly gold extraction process extracts up to 98% of the gold from Oxide ore in 24 hours. The key points of this process are below:

• Lower capital investment needs in comparison to the standard processes available in the industry. (Approximately 1M USD for implementing the Genesis module for processing 300 tons of oxide ore per day). excluding machinery costs.

• Costs related to mass movement of mineral ore are eliminated. (Mine tailings can betransported through conveyor belts to any neighboring area)

• Significantly improved rate of extraction.

• Significantly improved time for the extraction process

• Reduced cost of production as compared with standard methods of extraction

• Environmentally friendly

• Modular structure system

• Easy to scale

• Mobile, designed to be easily transported without any secondary costs

• Easy to adapt and place in complicated terrains

• Environmentally friendly chemical process

• Lower cost of production per ounce

• The construction of processing plant from scratch would require under 6 months

• Capacity for complete automation

• Precise control and measurement of the recovery of the precious metals.

• Experience in managing conventional mining plants is not required for setting-up Genesis

• Eliminates all risk in setting-up production in non-explored gold-bearing zones

• Eliminates the need to grind the mineral ore

• Genesis is a closed system, eliminating the risk for spillages

• Considerably reduces the need for water, making it particularly viable for arid sites

• Water and chemical agents are all reutilized and recycled

3/. THE HONDURAS MINE

We recently acquired a 51% stake in Compania MInera Metalurgica Centro Americana, SA, ("Commsa"), a gold mining project (Rio Jalan Project) in Olancho state in the highlands of Central Honduras. This project, that runs along a 12.5 mile stretch of the Rio Jalan River, is a peaceful agrarian area, with only farmers and ranchers in the nearby five villages. As a part of the agreement STAL will invest up to US$7.5 million for working capital and equipment for the growth of the project. The environmental licenses have been obtained and exploration is ongoing. The mines will be producing gold this year. STAL recently started funding this project. The funds will be used to purchase of the equipment necessary to start mining operations.

4/. THE LITHIUM PROJECT

STAL, this week, signed a Binding Letter of Intent to acquire 51% of the NSM USA, the Corporation that owns the lithium mining project that includes 4 lithium mines in Africa that have started operations. STAL will invest up to $2 million to immediately purchase the necessary equipment so that production levels can be increased as soon as possible.

5/. FUTURE TRANSACTIONS

STAL continues to look for new "green" technologies related to the mining of gold and rare earth minerals as well as mineral mining opportunities. In addition, we are actively seeking investment financing for our projects. We feel confident that we will close at least one of the investment opportunities over the next thirty days.

Richard Carey further commented "In addition to adding positive business opportunities, we have strengthened our management team. Weverson Correia recently joined us as our new CEO and Bryan Cappelli joined the Board of Directors. They bring a wealth of added expertise and experience. We feel confident of the future growth of STAL and will be generating revenue and profit before the end of 2022. As always, our main concern is increasing shareholder value.We will continue to update you with news as it becomes available."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014 under the laws of the State of Nevada.

In August 2019, following a change in control, STAL acquired the mining claims, buildings and equipment from Troy Mining Corporation. The Project is located at the base of the "gold mother lode" in one of the three major vein belts where the greatest concentration of minerals settled, over the years, in California. Now the final payment for these assets has been made.

Our gold estimates have been confirmed by geologists showing significant reserves of gold located in veins within the areas that are covered by our California mining leases.

STAL plans to commence mining as soon as is feasibly possible.

In December 2021 STAL executed the agreements to acquire 51% of Compania Minera Metalurgica Centro Americana SA (Commsa), a Honduran Corporation. Commsa owns the mining rights to five mines, one approved for mining and 4 approved for exploration. These mines that have significant gold resources run along a 12.5 mile stretch of the Rio Jalan River. We will commence mining operations very shortly and the Company plans to expand operations as soon as possible.

In November, 2021, STAL entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 49% of Lions Works Advertising, SA, a Guatemala Corporation that owns the "Genesis" ore extraction process. Since signing the Letter of Intent the company has renegotiated and will now acquire a 51% interest. This green, environmentally friendly process, extracts up to 98% of the gold ore from the rock. A single module processes300 to 350 tons of ore daily. The speed of extractionis up to400 times faster than a conventional heap leaching process.

The Company plans to market "Genesis" to mining companies worldwide.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact STAL

E Mail: [email protected]

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

Facebook, LinkedinTwitter @staralliancein1

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/700127/Star-Alliance-International-Corporation-Provides-an-Update-from-the-Chairman



