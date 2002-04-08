OTC Markets Group Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Grou p Inc . (OTCQX: OTCM) today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the close of the U.S. capital markets on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.



In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The call and a replay of the conference call and webcast may be accessed as follows:

Dial-in Numbers: 1-877-665-5564 (Domestic); 1-470-495-9522 (International); Conference ID: 5661648

Call Replay Dial-in Numbers (available until May 26, 2022): 1-855-859-2056 (Domestic); 1-404-537-3406 (International); Replay ID Number: 5661648

Participants can access the conference via webcast at the following link (replay available until May 11, 2023):

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/79nsje2q

The Quarterly Report, earnings release, transcript of the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview .

