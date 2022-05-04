Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Mucinno Holding, Inc - Annual Report 2021

Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) presents its 2021 results with a 300% increase in sales.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO)

We are pleased to announce our results for the year 2021, where the company had continuous growth in each quarter. Please find attached the presentation of the annual report.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/700138/Annual-Report-2021.pdf

