ALLEGHANY INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Proposed Sale of Alleghany Corporation - Y

Kuznicki Law PLLC is investigating the proposed sale of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A; BRK.B). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Alleghany will receive only $848.02 in cash for each share of Alleghany that they own.

