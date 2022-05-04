Rhino Biotech to Present at the Planet Microcap Showcase

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Rhino Biotech Limited (OTCPINK:RBRXF), a Biotech Company ("Rhino Biotech" or "the Company"), today announced it will be presenting at the SNN Network Planet MicroCap Showcase on May 4, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Chief Strategy Officer , Justin DeAngelis will host the presentation and answer questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas

Date: Wednesday, May 4,2022

Time: 2.30 p.m. PDT

Webcast: https://www.issuerdirect.com/order/snn/rhino/

About Rhino Biotech Limited.

Rhino Biotech, specializes in producing active ingredients and compounds derived from plants, fungi and other micro organisms for use in nutraceuticals and preventative and curative bio-pharmaceuticals, all with the intention of fortifying health in mammals.

For more information, visit

Website: rhinobiotech.com

Investor Relations: ir.rhinobiotech.com

Recent Milestones

Agritech division licensed in several states

Operate a 27,000 Square Foot fully automated lab grade facility completed with deep water culture chambers and cloning rooms

2 Proprietary CBG strains bread and engineered over 14 Iterations

Developed and Manufactured 440 Nutraceutical products along with various certifications, with some products being NSF certified (Certified for Sport)

Developed 25 Health specific nutraceutical formulations

1 proprietary strain being used for Medical Research in partnership with Penn State and PA Options for Wellness.

Developed a range of Pet and Equine Nutraceuticals and Topical products

Developed a range of Energy Drinks, Vitamin Water Drinks and other Nutraceutical Waters

Secured the option on a large cannabinoid focused technology patent portfolio

First revenue generated from Seed and Biomass sales

If you would like to attend the 2022 Planet MicroCap Showcase and register for a 1-on-1 meeting with Rhino Biotech, please make sure you are registered here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue.

About SNN Network

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update such statements.

Contacts

Rhino Biotech Limited

Justin DeAngelis, Chief Strategy Officer

Phone : 970-779-3199

Bernie O'Neill, Chief Operating Officer

Phone: 203-695-8571

Email: [email protected]



Investor Relations

Porter, LeVay & Rose

Michael Porter, President

Phone: 212.564.4700

Email: [email protected]

Investment Advisors

John McAuliffe

Managing Director

Paulson Investment Company, LLC

4905 W Laurel Street, Suite 101

Tampa, FL 33607

Direct Dial: (813) 369-5889

www.paulsoninvestment.com

