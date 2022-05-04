WEED Australia Ltd. is Honored to be Invited and Attend the United in Compassion 2022 Australian Medicinal Cannabis Symposium!

WEED Australia Ltd., w/non-profit arm, The Cannabis Institute of Australia, is attending the United in Compassion Australian Medicinal Cannabis Symposium May 20-22, 2022 on the sunshine coast in northern Queensland.

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / WEED, Inc. (OTCQB:BUDZ) (OTCMarkets.com), is a multi-national, multi-faceted, vertically integrated global Cannabis holding company focused on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human and animal diseases. WEED Australia Ltd., created by WEED, Inc. and billed as "America's First Public Cannabis Company Down Under" is attending the United in Compassion Australian Medicinal Cannabis Symposium May 20-22 in Queensland, Australia. WEED, Inc.'s Chairman and CEO, Glenn E. Martin, will represent WEED, Inc. along with Patrick Brodnik, Managing Director of WEED Australia Ltd. at this exclusive event. WEED plans to meet with global leaders in the cannabis industry worldwide to discuss joint ventures and strategic partnerships.



Keynote speakers for this event include. Dr. Raphael Mechoulam of Hebrew University in Jerusalem (HUJ), Dr. Sue Sisley of Arizona, who received one of the 7 DEA research licenses last year, concentrating on utilizing cannabis to lessen pain & stress for our Veterans. Beloved Australians and medical cannabis leaders Olivia Newton-John & John Easterling have also announced they are planning to be in attendance at the conference.

This event is the fifth United in Compassion (UIC) Symposium of its type in Australia, which began as a patient-led movement created by Daniel Haslam's mother, Lucy Haslam. It was a driving factor in changing Australian law and inspired a new industry for the benefit of Australian patients. Called Dan's Law, it was put in place to legalize the cultivation of medicinal cannabis in Australia.

UIC's focus remains on patients providing them with better education on alternative medicines, such as cannabis & hemp, improving and informing the health workforce on the benefits of cannabis and promoting the development of a viable, professional and patient-focused industry.

Patients, clinicians, researchers in the cannabis industry come together to discuss exciting developments and to hear from renowned experts from home and from around the globe.

Patrick Brodnik, WEED Australia's Managing Director commented, "The current legal framework around medicinal cannabis in Australia is still evolving and remains tightly restricted by the ODC (Office of Drug Control) but patient numbers are rapidly increasing. The TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) is streamlining the application process for medicinal cannabis patients and doctors alike. These special access scheme applications can now be lodged online. As one of WEED's representative, I hope to provide information concerning many of the medical Cannabis issues that Australia faces."

Mr. Brodnik continues, "WEED Inc.'s corporate strategy for global expansion started with WEED Australia Ltd., founded in March 2017. WEED looks to lead the way for Cannabis/Hemp research and product development to include all of Australia from Perth to Melbourne, Sydney to Brisbane."

Mr. Martin states, "Australia's infra-structure is ideally situated for global expansions for distribution of Hemp & Cannabis products throughout the Asian Pacific Rim. Exports to Europe are considered due to the nature of our product development and clinical trials to be conducted in Israel. With Australia being the first continent to fully approve medical cannabis research and product, WEED Australia Ltd. is geographically situated to be on the forefront of cutting edge medical research globally. WEED is positioned to drive the next generation of research and data for both Pharma & non pharma cannabis products and services."

Mr. Martin continues,

"WEED Australia Ltd. and The Cannabis Institute of Australia were formed with one of its major goals being: formation of an Australian Scientific Advisory Council, to assist in establishing national protocol and procedures to help educate Australia's government representatives, medical doctors, pharmacists and the general public about the value of cannabinoid research. WEED's IP and branding for its treatment & therapies is key to implementing national medical cannabis programs leading to hopeful cures using the cannabaceae plant. I look forward to meeting you all at "United in Compassion" symposium in a couple weeks."

WEED, Inc.'s Subsidiaries past comments from 2021/2022

WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd. "After over 2 years of putting human clinical trials and product development on hold due to COVID, WEED Israel is poised and anxious to build out our global brands in both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical categories, starting with women's health and veterans' ailments (PTSD) to healthy green alternative medicines" stated Elliot Kwestel, Managing Director of WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd. based outside Jerusalem. Kwestel further commented, "WEED Israel looks to enrich and expand our clinical trials with both THC and Cannabinoid studies to promote healthy living for generations to come."

WEED Australia Ltd. and The Cannabis Institute of Australia (C.I.A.), our Australian non-profit arm, based in Queensland on the Gold Coast. Managing Director Patrick Brodnik stated, "With the new rules out governing cannabis & hemp in Australia and the announcement on 1st of February 2021 to allow over-the-counter CBD medicines in pharmacies, timing is perfect to begin our clinical trials in Israel and Australia to bring new curative products to market as we close out COVID mandates this year. Managing Director Brodnik continues, "This year 2022, we believe the future of decriminalizing cannabis and hemp globally will prove to be a giant leap forward for worldwide cannabis legalization."

WEED Hong Kong Ltd . Director Nicole Breen agrees, "The pandemic has affected all of us on a worldwide basis. Healing our planet with natural therapies, treatments and eventual "cures" utilizing natures' own Cannabaceae plant with its many properties, both with high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) compounds, I believe will change the force of medicine forever in the years to come. We look forward to an exciting year end and a Prosperous 2022."

