Top 5 first Quarter Trades of John Hussman

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) has just filed the 13F Report for their first Quarter of 2022. It ended on February 31, 2022.

13F reports detail which stocks are in the guru's equity portfolio as of the end of each quarter. However, investors need to be aware that the filings contain only snapshots of long positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts at quarter's close. These reports do not have to contain international holdings or short positions. Even this minimal filing may still be valuable.

Hussman Strategic Advisors is Dr. Hussman's investment advisory company that manages Hussman Funds. He serves as the principal shareholder and president of Hussman Strategic Advisors. Hussman Investment Trust is also his responsibility. Hussman Strategic Growth Fund invests in U.S. stocks and Hussman Strategic Total Return Fund invests in U.S. Treasury securities and agency securities. Dr. Hussman is also the President of Hussman Investment Trust. His Hussman Strategic Growth Fund has averaged 9.9% per year since its inception, in July 2000, to October 31, 2008. The cumulative gain for the S&P500 was more than 23%. His fund suffered a loss of 0.3% over the 12-month period ending Oct. 31, 2008. The S&P500 experienced a more dramatic 40% decline. Before he became the manager of the Hussman Funds, Dr. Hussman taught economics at the University of Michigan. He is an academic researcher who focuses on information and market efficiency. He holds a Ph.D. from Stanford University in Economics (1992) as well as two masters degrees from Northwestern University: an education and policy Masters (1985), and an economics bachelors (1983, Phi Beta Kappa).

The guru had 360 stocks in his equity portfolio as of the 13F report. Their total value was $28,383,000. The most popular holdings included Newmont Corp and Barrick Gold Corp .

GuruFocus data shows that these trades were John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio)’s five most profitable of the quarter.

Newmont Corp

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced his investment in NYSE.NEM by 182,400 share. This trade had an impact of -0.82% on the equity portfolio. The stock was traded at an average of 67.53 during the quarter.

Newmont Corp was trading at $73.39 per share on 05/04/2022. The company's market capitalization is 57,992,090,000. Over the last year, Newmont Corp has experienced a 17.37% return.

GuruFocus rates the company as having a 6/10 financial strength and 7/10 profitability.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 55.79, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.65, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.76 and a price-sales ratio of 4.73 .

Barrick Gold Corp

Stock has a price-to-GF value ratio of 1.09 which earns it a rating 5.

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) decreased their investment in NYSE.GOLD by 486,400 share. This trade had an impact of -0.71% on the equity portfolio. The stock was traded at an average of 21.51 during the quarter.

Barrick Gold Corp was trading at $23.19 per share with a market capitalization of 40,881,362,000 on 05/04/2022. Over the last year, it has experienced an 18.47% return.

GuruFocus rates the company as having a 6/10 financial strength and 6/10 profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.68, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49 .

Continental Resources Inc

Stock has a price-to-GF value ratio of 1.13. This gives it a rating 5.

Guru established a position in NYSE CLR worth 56,200 shares. This gave the stock a 0.67% equity weight. During the quarter, shares traded at an average of 55.38.

Continental Resources Inc was trading at $60.36 per Share and had a market capitalization of 21660,571,000 on 05/04/2022. Over the last year, the stock returned 29.22%.

GuruFocus rates the company as having a financial strength score of 5/10 and profitability ratings of 8/10

In terms of valuation, Continental Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-book ratio of 2.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.96, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.80 .

Meta Platforms Inc

Stock has a price-to-GF value ratio of 1.19. This gives it a rating 5.

This position was worth 15600 shares of NAS:FB. The stock now has a 0.67% equity weight. During the quarter, shares traded at an average of 250.52.

Meta Platforms Inc was trading at $223.41 per Share and had a market capitalization of 601,669.817,000 on 05/04/2022. Over the last year, the stock returned 36.96%.

GuruFocus rates the company as having a financial strength score of 8/10 and profitability ratings of 10/10

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.16 and a price-sales ratio of 5.32 .

Berry Global Group Inc

Stock has a price-to-GF value ratio of 0.57. This gives it a rating 4.

This position was worth 52,000 shares and gave the stock a weight of 0.59% in the equity portfolio. The average share price was 63.81 in the third quarter.

Berry Global Group Inc was trading at $59.76 per share with a market capitalization of 8,017.878,000 on 05/04/2022. Over the last year, Berry Global Group Inc has experienced a return of -21.75%.

GuruFocus rates the company as having a 4/10 financial strength and 8/10 profitability.

In terms of valuation, Berry Global Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.43 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57 .

Stock has a price-to-GF value ratio of 0.85. This gives it a rating 10

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

