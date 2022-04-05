Top 5 first Quarter Trades of John Hussman

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Dr. Hussman is the president and principal shareholder of Hussman Strategic Advisors, the investment advisory firm that manages the Hussman Funds. He is also the President of the Hussman Investment Trust. Dr. Hussman manages Hussman Strategic Growth Fund, which invests primarily in U.S. stocks, and Hussman Strategic Total Return Fund, which invests primarily in U.S. Treasury and government agency securities. From the fund inception in July 2000 to Oct. 31, 2008 , his Hussman Strategic Growth Fund averaged 9.9% a year, and has a cumulative gain of 118%, while the S&P500 lost more than 23%. For the 12 months ended Oct. 31, 2008 , his fund lost 0.3%, while the S&P500 lost more than 40%. Prior to managing the Hussman Funds, Dr. Hussman was a professor of economics and international finance at the University of Michigan . His academic research centers on market efficiency and information economics. Dr. Hussman holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University (1992), and two degrees from Northwestern University : a Masters degree in education and social policy (1985) and a bachelors degree in economics (1983, Phi Beta Kappa).

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 333 stocks valued at a total of $28,383,000. The top holdings were Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, and Nexstar Media Group Inc .

According to GuruFocus data, these were John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Newmont Corp

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:NEM by 182,400 shares. The trade had a -0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 67.53.

On 05/04/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $73.39 per share and a market cap of 58,246,058,000. The stock has returned 17.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.67, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75 .

Barrick Gold Corp

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a rating of 5.

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:GOLD by 486,400 shares. The trade had a -0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 21.51.

On 05/04/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $23.19 per share and a market cap of 41,171,820,000. The stock has returned 18.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.71, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.51 .

Meta Platforms Inc

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a rating of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 15,600 shares in NAS:FB, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 250.52 during the quarter.

On 05/04/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $223.41 per share and a market cap of 604,619,709,000. The stock has returned -36.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-book ratio of 5.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.22 and a price-sales ratio of 5.35 .

Continental Resources Inc

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a rating of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 56,200 shares in NYSE:CLR, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 55.38 during the quarter.

On 05/04/2022, Continental Resources Inc traded for a price of $60.36 per share and a market cap of 21,918,392,000. The stock has returned 29.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10

In terms of valuation, Continental Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85 .

Berry Global Group Inc

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a rating of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 52,000 shares in NYSE:BERY, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 63.81 during the quarter.

On 05/04/2022, Berry Global Group Inc traded for a price of $59.76 per share and a market cap of 8,085,528,000. The stock has returned -21.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10

In terms of valuation, Berry Global Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57 .

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a rating of 10.

