Dave to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave, Inc. ( DAVE) (“Dave” or the “Company”), a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that its first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Dave will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results at 5:30pm ET the same day. Hosting the call will be Jason Wilk, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kyle Beilman, Chief Financial Officer.



The conference call will be webcast live from Dave’s investor relations website at https://investors.dave.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Dave

Dave is a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave's financial tools, including its debit card and spending account, help millions of customers bank, budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit. For more information, visit www.dave.com.

