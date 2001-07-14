DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in May 2022

DigitalBridge+Group%2C+Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

May 23-25: J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, Boston, MA

Jacky Wu, CFO, and Severin White, Head of Public Investor Relations of DigitalBridge, will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference on May 23, 2022.

May 24-25: RBC Global Data Infrastructure Conference, Denver, CO

Jacky Wu, CFO of DigitalBridge, will be hosting a fireside chat on May 24, 2022, at 8:00 am MT.

Executives from the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference.

DigitalBridge portfolio participating companies:

Sureel Choksi, President and CEO of Vantage Data Centers, will be participating in the Global Data Center Panel on May 24, 2022, at 9:20 am MT.

Fernando Viotti, CEO of Highline do Brasil, will be participating in the International Tower Panel on May 24, 2022, at 10:00 am MT.

May 23-26: Connect (X), Denver, CO

Jacky Wu, CFO of DigitalBridge, will be hosting a fireside chat with DigitalBridge portfolio company CEOs Steve Smith of Zayo and Mike Finley of Boingo Wireless on May 24, 2022, at 10:50 am MT.

Executives from the firm will be conducting meetings with investors at the conference.

May 26: 2022 KBW Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference, Virtual

Senior management of DigitalBridge will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $45 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com

