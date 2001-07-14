Endeavor to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company, today announced that CEO Ariel Emanuel will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for 30 days, will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of Endeavor's investor relations website at investor.endeavorco.com.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a global sports and entertainment company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations & advisory, event & experiences management, media production & distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.

