Surgery Partners, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

Presentation May 10, 2022, at 4:20 p.m. (Eastern Time)

2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation May 17, 2022, at 1:35 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the event through the investor relations section of the company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. The replay will also be available on this same website for a limited time following the call.

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 32 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

