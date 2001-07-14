Procore Opens New Asia-Pacific Headquarters in Historic Sydney Building Following Sustained Local Growth

Procore+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the opening of its new Asia-Pacific headquarters in Sydney. The continued investment in the region follows significant local demand, with business nearly doubling across Asia Pacific from 2020 to 2021.

Five years since opening its first office in Australia, the investment in a new, larger space demonstrates Procore's ongoing commitment to Sydney as its regional headquarters. The company’s rapidly expanding local team continues to grow in response to sustained customer growth across APAC in 2021. To scale the business and meet the continued demand of the local construction industry, Procore has plans to create over 100 new jobs in ANZ.

Tom Karemacher, vice president APAC at Procore commented, “As both the business and the team have rapidly expanded, we needed a flexible and collaborative new working environment that is built for true scale. Procore understands that most employees now prefer a hybrid working style, so we made a conscious decision to allow one desk for every two employees, and ensure all meeting and event spaces could provide a great experience both in person and virtually. We hope to attract and retain the brightest talent on Australian shores.”

Procore’s new offices are set in SubStation+No.164, two adjacent historic Sydney buildings that have been innovatively revitalised into a commercial and cultural space by Built. The world-class office facility in this iconic Sydney site spans 15,000 square feet over two floors, equipped with automated technology to support sustainability and the wellbeing of occupants. Completed by Belvia, the internal fitout has drawn inspiration from Procore’s flagship US offices in Carpinteria, California and Austin, Texas, while ensuring it is designed to meet the unique needs of the ANZ team.

“The substation is a special, historical development that Procore was drawn to because it celebrates Sydney’s heritage, at the same time as showcasing the vision, skill and innovation of the local construction industry,” Karemacher continued. “We have also acknowledged the traditional owners of the land, the Gadigal people of the Eora nation, by choosing native language names for meeting rooms and commissioning indigenous artwork to decorate the spaces. We are excited to gather, collaborate and continue to grow in our dynamic new Asia-Pacific headquarters.”

“The team at Built was delighted to be able to deliver a first class fitout for Procore in our award-winning SubStation No.164 building. The synergy of working with the Procore team was evident from day one with our shared commitment to collaboration and forward thinking which made the journey from design of the space through to handover a rewarding experience for all stakeholders,” said John de Smet, Director Small Works and ACT at Built.

In addition to investing in this new office space, Procore is doubling down on its commitment to innovating new solutions that address the specific challenges faced by the construction industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company has had global success with the solutions developed for the Australian market to date, including Correspondence, Action+Plans, Quality+Essentials, Document+Control and Safety+Essentials.

"PBS Building is thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Procore. Having worked with the team for 5 years, we value Procore's commitment to local innovation and they will continue to be our preferred construction technology partner,” said Matthew Rayment, chief operations officer at PBS Building.

Key reference customers for Procore in ANZ include SHAPE, Meriton, Charter Hall and PBS Building. The ongoing demand for Procore’s solutions is supported by a growing partner ecosystem, with nearly 350 integrations now available on Procore’s App Marketplace.

“Procore exists to improve the lives of everyone in construction. The enthusiasm of our local customers and partners over the past five years is a real testament to the Procore platform and our team's ability to innovate and solve for local challenges. The design of the new offices includes purpose-built spaces to entertain our customers and partners and showcase the solutions we have developed for them. We look forward to welcoming the Procore community to Clarence Street for years to come,” Karemacher concluded.

