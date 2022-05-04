Tier One Silver Announces Termination of Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Tier One Silver Inc. ( TSXV:TSLV, Financial)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") announces that the proposed prospectus offering, announced April 12, 2022, will not be proceeding due to recent market conditions. Tier One is arranging an alternative financing and expects to make an announcement in this regard in the near future.

About Tier One

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and base metal deposits in Peru. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. The Company's exploration assets in Peru include: Hurricane Silver, Coastal Batholith, Corisur and the flagship project, Curibaya. For more information, visit www.tieronesilver.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be heavily relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements in regard to the Company's financing plans.

Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com.

