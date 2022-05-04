Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces New Nominee for Election to Board of Directors and Resignation of Director

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (“CSRI” or the “Corporation”) ( TSXV:SPI, Financial) (OTCBB:CSPUF) is pleased to announce the nomination of Sarah Hawco, to stand for election to the Corporation’s board of directors (the “Board”) at the Corporation’s upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 26, 2022.



Ms. Hawco is co-founder of Hawco Peters and Associates Inc. (“Hawco Peters”), a firm with legal and financial expertise. Ms. Hawco is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a specialization in tax, as well as a Chartered Insolvency and Restructuring Professional, and holds a Master of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto. She is also a member of CPA Alberta, CAIRP, ACFE and the Alternative Dispute Resolution Institute of Alberta. Prior to founding Hawco Peters, Ms. Hawco spent 13 years practicing insolvency and turnaround management at national and international firms. She also provided a wide range of consulting, specializing in due diligence, business reviews and viability assessments, corporate taxation, estate planning, restructuring and alternative dispute resolution.

“Sarah brings a wealth of financial and legal expertise to the Board, and Board enhancement is critical as we strive to unlock the Corporation’s full potential” said Louisa DeCarlo, President and CEO of CSRI.

In connection with the proposed nomination of Ms. Hawco to the Board, Stuart Ross has agreed to resign from the Board effective as of May 4, 2022. The Board thanks Mr. Ross for his services and contribution to the Corporation.

