FLYHT Announces Issuance of Incentive Stock Options

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ( TSXV:FLY, Financial)( OTCQX:FLYLF, Financial) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") is pleased to announce it has granted incentive stock options for an aggregate of 518,715 common shares, subject to regulatory approval, to employees, officers and directors under the stock option plan approved at the Annual and Special Meeting held on May 4, 2022.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.74 per share. The options will vest 1/3 on each of May 4, 2023, 2024 and 2025, and will expire on May 4, 2026. A maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding shares are reserved under the Company's stock option plan. The options, and any common shares issued upon exercise of the stock options, are subject to a four-month resale restriction.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS™, an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly-owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

