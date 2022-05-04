Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Directors Vote

3 minutes ago
CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (

TSX:GXE, Financial) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 21, 2022 were elected as directors of Gear. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Gear's annual and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") are set out below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Gear:

NomineeOutcome of VoteVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Greg BayElected74,366,92687.8510,281,92412.15
Harry EnglishElected81,918,34296.772,730,5083.23
Ingram GillmoreElected84,248,09499.53400,7560.47
Don T. GrayElected83,236,22398.331,412,6271.67
Scott RobinsonElected82,027,83096.902,621,0203.10
Wilson WangElected83,240,76698.341,408,0841.66
Bindu WymaElected82,020,38496.902,628,4663.11

For details of the voting results on the other matters considered at the Meeting, see Gear's Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Ingram Gillmore David Hwang
President & CEOVice President Finance & CFO
403-538-8463403-538-8437
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.gearenergy.com



