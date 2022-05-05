ADECCO GROUP APPOINTS DENIS MACHUEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

PR Newswire
ZURICH, May 5, 2022
Denis Machuel to succeed Alain Dehaze on July 1, 2022
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
ZURICH, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Adecco Group announced today that following a carefully planned succession process, it has named Denis Machuel as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), to succeed Alain Dehaze on July 1, 2022. The transition will take place following a month-long handover period during June.
Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Chair of the Adecco Group, commented:
"After a robust search and a thorough selection process, the Board is convinced that Denis is the right CEO for the Group's next chapter. Denis is both a values-oriented and highly execution-driven leader. He knows how to nurture a culture of performance excellence, has a strong track record of growth and value creation, and brings relevant industry experience. The Board is committed to strategic continuity through the existing [email protected] strategy cycle, with a clear Management mandate of exceptional execution and growth acceleration."
