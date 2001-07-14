Fisker Announces Its Third Product, Project Ronin, an Innovative, High-Tech Electric GT Sports Car

Fisker+Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") — passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions — has announced Project Ronin, the company's third vehicle after its Fisker Ocean SUV and Fisker PEAR.

Fisker Inc. has announced Project Ronin, the company's third vehicle after its Fisker Ocean SUV and Fisker PEAR. Project Ronin, an all-electric sport Grand Tourer, will feature innovations such as a battery pack integrated with the vehicle's structure. Fisker is designing and engineering Project Ronin to deliver the longest range of a production EV with the ultimate in high performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The aim is to achieve the world's longest range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance," CEO Henrik Fisker said. "Project Ronin will be a showcase for our internal engineering, powertrain, and software capabilities."

The code name was inspired by the film of the same title, with its famous car chases. Development of the Ronin concept started last year with the goal of creating a futuristic Grand Touring sports car suitable for long road trips while carrying four adults and their luggage.

Henrik Fisker's brief to the engineering team was to use the most advanced, lightweight materials and focus on range, performance, and overall driving experience. Project Ronin will feature active aerodynamic technologies and an innovative battery design, with the pack integrated into the structure of the vehicle.

The GT will feature unique doors for better ingress and egress and a luxurious, sustainable vegan interior that plots a new, advanced design direction. Fisker expects to reveal Project Ronin in August 2023, with production starting in the second half of 2024.

