Hywin Holdings Brings Insights on Asian Wealth Management to Wall Street

SHANGHAI, China, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawrence Lok, Chief Financial Officer of Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth", “Hywin”, or the "Company") ( HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today wrapped up a 7-day trip to the United States during which he brought Hywin’s industry-leading insights and strategic vision on Asian wealth management and private markets to investors on Wall Street.



Lok kicked off the trip on May 1 by hosting a virtual panel discussion on key takeaways from legendary investor Warren Buffett at the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting. The panel featured six distinguished guests from top-notch U.S. and European investment management firms, including The Carlyle Group, Wellington Management, VP Bank, Barings, Cerberus Capital Management, and Aegon Asset Management.

The webinar was broadcast live to Hywin’s 130,000 clients, providing cutting-edge perspectives on market trends and offering practical guidance. The discussion touched on not only Buffett’s long-term and foresighted investing approach, but also drew contrasts between the challenges of private versus public markets, and examined how Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) should be an integrated part of investment philosophy, rather than merely a stock-picking filter.

On May 2, Lok hosted an investor luncheon at Pendry Manhattan West Hotel in New York with leading multi-family offices, hedge funds and other buyside institutions based in New York. Lok shared the latest developments of Hywin, as well as the Company’s unique insights on China and the global asset allocation of Chinese high-net-worth individuals. Lok’s opening remarks at the event (in Mandarin Chinese) can be viewed here: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/fywlEgy1v17ovvDPL9s60Q

In addition, Lok was invited to attend the gala dinner for “The Ninth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2022” at Mandarin Oriental New York on May 4. Hywin helped sponsor this highly anticipated event, together with Charles Schwab and InvestCloud. Being the first Asian wealth manager to grace this U.S. event is an indication of Hywin’s reputation and significant global impact as an industry leader.

“This trip has been a great opportunity to speak to investors and professionals on Wall Street to share Hywin’s strategy and market insights,” Lok said, “Hywin Wealth aims to create value for not only Chinese high net worth clients, but also global investors and partners, as a bridge for ideas and capital between Asia and the rest of the world.”

