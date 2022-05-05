SPI's Solar4America to Showcase Product Portfolio at RE+ Southeast Trade Show

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary SolarJuice American Inc. (SJA or Solar4America) plans to showcase solar and renewable energy products, including solar panels, residential energy storage systems, and EV chargers at the RE+ Southeast solar & energy storage trade show at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, May 11-12, 2022. Solar4America will showcase at Booth #120.

The RE+ Southeast trade show presents a great opportunity to make connections with reginal buyers, suppliers, and distributors. The solar module demand in the US market has increased significantly due to limited supplies, especially for made in the US products. Solar4America still has limited inventory and production capacities for 2022/2023 including 330W and 410W all black panels for the residential market and 410W (72 cells), 450W and 550W solar panels for commercial markets.

As one of the largest solar panel manufacturers based in U.S., SolarJuice Technology Inc. (SJT), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJA, has started solar panel production and is ramping manufacturing capacity to 1.1GW by the end of 2022 in its 140,000 square foot factory in Sacramento, California. SJA is working to accelerate the process to help deliver solar panels to the US market. SJA also offers CEC-listed and finance-ready Solar4America branded energy storage systems to the residential market. They are ready to be shipped from our warehouses in California. For more information, please visit us at www.solar4america.com.

"Given the current logistics issues around the world, our production facilities in the US will ensure our US-based customers receive stable and consistent supplies," said Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "Showcasing our solar panels and energy storage solutions at Re+ Southeast highlights the main strategy of SPI and our subsidiaries of embracing the broader clean energy revolution happening across today's marketplace and bringing more stable supplies of Made-in-USA products to the market."

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and its operation headquarters is in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric scooters, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

