Epson and Ishida Introduce Integrated Grocery Weigh and Label Solution

PR Newswire

Epson ColorWorks Label Printer and Ishida Weigh Scales Integrate to Provide On-Demand, Full-Color Price and Weight Labels for Grocery Stores

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US convenience stores, delis and supermarkets selling fresh foods look to diversify labels by adding branding details and conveying information through color. Offering a simple solution for the fresh food weighing to packaging process, Epson America today announced the integration of its ColorWorks® CW-C6000P and C4000 on-demand color label printers with Ishida countertop food scales. The integrated CW-C6000P printer and weigh scale solution can be used to create full-color, on-demand labels for prepared foods as well as individually weighed meat, deli and bakery items in a grocery store. This labeling solution will be demoed for the first time at the Retail Data Systems (RDS) booth at the Washington Food Industry Association Show on May 19, 2022.

The Ishida UNI-9 scale, distributed in the U.S. by Rice Lake Weighing Systems, plugs directly into the USB port on the ColorWorks printer, requiring no separate PC or accessory. The printer's native ZPL capability makes it easy for the printer and scale to communicate, allowing businesses to set an item on the scale and print a label in only three taps. The label includes all necessary information, each of them customizable: item, weight, price, ingredients, barcode, safe handling info, and address. Integrating color into fresh food labels allows businesses to show a picture of a food product or add seasonal branding, highlight allergens to promote customer safety and visually identify freshness and expiration dates.

"Pairing the Epson ColorWorks printer with an Ishida scale creates an end-to-end, full-color labeling solution. For the first time, grocers can weigh an item and print a full-color label incorporating key information," said Bonny Rindahl, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Millions of Americans who suffer from food allergies rely on labels for allergen information, and it is easy and quick to locate when this information is presented in color. The Epson and Ishida labeling solution gives businesses the capability to create prepared food labels that not only help a product stand out on the shelf but also help ensure consumer safety."

The ColorWorks C6000-Series are the only color inkjet printers on the market with a peel-and-present option, ideal for environments like groceries, bakeries and delis where workers wear gloves. The CW-C6000P and C4000 printers creates durable, photo-quality images that withstand handling and are resistant to water or oil.

"This Ishida and Epson integrated solution is the first of its kind, providing grocers with the ability to print weigh labels with full-color graphics," said Grant Sutherland, business unit manager, Rice Lake Weighing Systems. "Rice Lake Weighing Systems is proud to be partnered with Epson, pioneering innovation in the grocery industry."

Consumer purchasing trends show the demand of pre-packaged products, grab-and-go items and prepared foods continues to increase. The demand for smaller lots and customization is driven by increasing diversification of meals and increasing allergies. For these reasons, on-demand label printing gives businesses the flexibility they need, and color adds additional value.

Availability

For more information on Epson's ColorWorks on-demand color labeling solutions, click here. To find an authorized ColorWorks reseller, click here. To learn more about purchasing an Ishida scale, visit the Rice Lake Weighing Systems website here.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and ColorWorks are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-and-ishida-introduce-integrated-grocery-weigh-and-label-solution-301540432.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.