Amplitude Deepens Commitment to EMEA, Opens New Offices in London and Paris

Amplitude%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the pioneer in digital optimisation, today announced continued investment in Europe with the opening of new and expanded offices in London and Paris and the appointment of Alexa Lacroix as Vice President, EMEA South. As the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other privacy laws change how businesses interact with customer data, organisations are increasingly looking for solutions that provide deep customer insights without compromising their compliance duties. For organisations who prioritise privacy, Amplitude not only provides the #1 ranked product analytics solution, but one that is also compliant with local data privacy standards. Amplitude’s growing team and footprint will serve to meet its customers in more than 40 markets in EMEA and the continued rise in demand for first-party product analytics in the region.

Alexa Lacroix to Lead Amplitude’s Growing EMEA South Team

With more than 20 years of software sales experience, Lacroix will lead the strategy and execution of Amplitude’s business in France, Southern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Having led teams at global brands like ServiceNow and Talentsoft, Lacroix is skilled at driving international interest and demand. Reporting to Daniel Bailey, Vice President of EMEA, Lacroix will be focused on expanding Amplitude’s fast-growing EMEA South customer base, which already includes brands like Bpifrance, Decathlon, Cafeyn, and Ouicar. With 150% employee growth in France in the past two years, Amplitude is extending its office space in the seventeenth district of Paris.

“Throughout my career I have had the privilege of working at the forefront of major technological revolutions, from the advent of the mobile internet to the rise of digital transformation. Today, we’re seeing another shift, as digital products go from supporting the business to being the business,” said Lacroix. “Amplitude sits at the centre of this trend, and it has a massive opportunity to help companies in Europe accelerate their digital product innovation. Between its fast-growing customer footprint and its ambitious team in France and across the region, I couldn’t be more excited to help Amplitude win the market.”

“We have a massive opportunity in EMEA to help local companies create a competitive advantage by building better products that put their customers at the centre. As we continue to scale our global business, I am particularly excited to welcome Alexa Lacroix to lead our EMEA South team, whose experience leading high-growth teams at enterprise technology companies makes her an ideal fit for this role,” said Bailey. “Alexa’s customer-centric approach and commitment to fostering a strong company culture align perfectly with our company values, and will help us build sustainable, long-term growth in EMEA.”

Amplitude Opens New London Office

In the UK, Amplitude opened a new London office along Southwark Bridge to support the team’s growth over the past two years. Alongside members of the EMEA leadership team including Bailey, locally-based team members will come in a few days a week to connect in person, collaborate, and meet with customers and partners. A key market for expansion in EMEA, the office will serve as an innovation and engineering hub, becoming Amplitude’s first engineering hub outside of North America. The team is tasked with continuing to grow Amplitude’s presence in this key EMEA market, which already includes local customer brands like ClearScore, Mindful Chef, and Which.

Last year, Amplitude announced the opening of its EU+data+centre in Frankfurt, Germany, an investment to better support its growing EU customer base and the increasing number of companies investing in digital products. Organisations can now experience the power of Amplitude’s #1 ranked product analytics solution while storing their customer data within the EU in adherence with local data privacy standards.

“As our business grows, we need a solution that not only provides fast, reliable, and self-serve data insights into our customers’ behaviour, but also one that adheres to the highest standards of security and data privacy compliance,” said Alexandre Bernard, head of data at Cafeyn. “Working within Amplitude, we are able to answer those complex questions quickly and share data across teams to allow us to analyse our customer journeys, refine our experimentation processes, and make business decisions that drive our growth.”

Daniel Bailey, Alexa Lacroix and more members of the EMEA team will be meeting with customers at Amplify 2022, the #1 product and growth conference, taking place May 24-26, 2022 at the ARIA in Las Vegas and broadcast live. Attendees will learn from the top product and growth leaders, analytics experts, and digital executives from Miro, SoFi, Udemy, Under Armour, Amplitude, and more. Register+today!

