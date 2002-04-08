Mullen Adds High-Performance Mullen FIVE RS to Its 'Strikingly Different' U.S. Test Drive Tour; New 2023 Stops Announced

BREA, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . ( MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces that the high-performance Mullen FIVE RS will be added to the second leg of the “Strikingly Different” U.S. test-drive tour that will first showcase the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. New tour stops have been planned for spring 2023.

The Mullen FIVE RS is a high-performance EV featuring close to 1,100 horsepower, 0-60 mph in just 1.95 seconds, and a top speed of almost 200 mph. Due to the high-powered capabilities of the FIVE RS, consumers will not be allowed to test drive the vehicle directly at this stage. Instead, Mullen will offer consumers the opportunity to ride in the Mullen FIVE RS alongside a professional IndyCar race car driver, providing an up-close and personal experience in one of the fastest vehicles available globally.

Mullen is now extending the “Strikingly Different” tour to spring 2023 in an effort to increase test drive capacity, with the addition of more FIVE variants, including multiple Mullen FIVE RS vehicles. Initially, Mullen will start the national tour in October 2022 and embark on a 19-city journey across the U.S. over six weeks. Mullen FIVE reservation holders will have the opportunity to test drive and experience the EVs in person during two-day events conducted in each city. As the test drives will be conducted on closed circuits or racetracks, the event will be limited to a set number of drivers per day.

"We're adding a spring segment in 2023 with additional stops and increasing the number of Mullen FIVEs on tour to ensure as many people as possible can experience the Mullen FIVE," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "The RS is a personal project, and I fully intend for this EV to be one of the fastest and most exhilarating vehicles in the world. I'm excited to give people an up-close and personal glimpse of what we are working on. The second leg of the tour will include top racetracks around the country, including a stop at the Bonneville Salt Flats, which is an iconic location for vehicle testing and land speed records.”

Initially, the first leg of the tour will start in Mullen’s home base, Southern California, and will cover 19 major U.S. cities; the full list can be found here . New 2023 tour dates will include the following additional cities:

Los Angeles

Las Vegas

Austin

Ft. Lauderdale

Charlotte

New York

Detroit

Indianapolis

Wendover (Bonneville Salt Flats)

Mullen asks interested individuals who have not already done so to book their FIVE reservation here in order to secure a spot on the upcoming national tour. Further details and upcoming progress will be shared on Mullen’s social media platforms and with individuals who opt to stay connected here .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

