Gamida Cell Presents New Data from NAM-Enabled Genetically Modified Natural Killer (NK) Pipeline at International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy 2022

Gamida+Cell+Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), the leader in the development of NAM-enabled cell therapies for patients with solid and hematological cancers and other serious diseases, today will share preclinical data at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2022, being held in San Francisco, CA, May 4-7, 2022 on GDA-301 and GDA-601, two product candidates in the Company’s NAM-enabled genetically modified natural killer (NK) pipeline.

“The preclinical data generated from our expanding pipeline of NAM-enabled cell therapies is already showing signs of meaningful potential as a future approach to fighting cancer,” said Julian Adams, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Gamida Cell. “With evidence of enhanced cytotoxicity demonstrated across hematologic cancers and solid tumors with these diverse, genetically modified NK cell immunotherapy programs, we look forward to continuing our progress toward opening new frontiers in cancer immunotherapy.”

GDA-301 is an investigational genetically modified NAM-NK cell therapy candidate aimed at targeting hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The poster (#501), titled “GDA-301: Engineered NAM-NK Cells via CISH Knockout and Membrane-Bound IL-15 Expression Increases Cytotoxicity Against Malignancies,” demonstrated that after six hours of co-culture with a chronic myelogenous leukemia (K562) or multiple myeloma (RPMI) cell line, GDA-301, a combined genetic manipulation of CISH gene editing and the engineered expression of mb IL-15, showed increased cytotoxicity compared with control NAM-NK cells. Additional in vitro assays showed elevation of degranulation marker CD107a, and intracellular proinflammatory cytokines interferon-γ and tumor necrosis factor-α, suggesting increased potency of GDA-301 compared with control. The potency and cytotoxicity data suggest that GDA-301 represents a novel potential immunotherapeutic targeting hematologic malignancies as well as solid tumors.

The poster on GDA-301 was selected for presentation at the conference’s Elevator Pitch Session 2 on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. PST – 7:00 p.m. EST/4:00 p.m. PST.

GDA-301 is an investigational therapy, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA or any other health authority.

GDA-601 is an investigational genetically engineered NAM-NK cell therapy candidate designed to target multiple myeloma (MM) cells. The poster (#517), titled “GDA-601: NAM-NK Cells With CD38 Knockout Expresses Enhanced CD38 Chimeric Antigen Receptor and Targets Multiple Myeloma Cells With Increased Cytotoxicity,” showed that in vitro killing assays performed six hours after co-culture of GDA-601 with a MM (RPMI) cell line showed increased cytotoxicity compared with control NAM-NK cells. Fratricide attributable to CD38 antigen was effectively eliminated with GDA-601. There was a significant enhancement of potency against CD38-positive MM cells demonstrated by elevation of the degranulation marker CD107a and intracellular proinflammatory cytokines interferon-γ and tumor necrosis factor-α in vitro. These results suggest that GDA-601 displays superior antitumoral responses against MM cells and represent a promising adoptive cell therapeutic strategy against MM.

Both posters will be presented on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Poster Session 2, at 5:45 p.m. EST/2:45 p.m. PST – 7:15 p.m. EST/4:15 p.m. PST.

GDA-601 is an investigational therapy, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA or any other health authority.

For more information, please visit isctglobal.org.

About NAM Technology

Our NAM-enabling technology, supported by positive Phase 3 data, is designed to enhance the number and functionality of targeted cells, enabling us to pursue a curative approach that moves beyond what is possible with existing therapies. Leveraging the unique properties of NAM (Nicotinamide), we can expand and metabolically modulate multiple cell types — including stem cells and natural killer cells — with appropriate growth factors to maintain the cells’ active phenotype and enhance potency. Additionally, our NAM technology improves the metabolic fitness of cells, allowing for continued activity throughout the expansion process.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is pioneering a diverse immunotherapy pipeline of potentially curative cell therapies for patients with solid tumor and blood cancers and other serious blood diseases. We apply a proprietary expansion platform leveraging the properties of NAM to allogeneic cell sources including umbilical cord blood-derived cells and NK cells to create therapies with potential to redefine standards of care. These include omidubicel, an investigational product candidate with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified NAM-enabled NK cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @GamidaCellTx.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to timing of initiation and progress of, and data reported from, the clinical trials of Gamida Cell’s product candidates (including GDA-201), anticipated regulatory filings and the potentially life-saving or curative therapeutic and commercial potential of omidubicel. Any statement describing Gamida Cell’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic could have on our business, and including the scope, progress and expansion of Gamida Cell’s clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments; and those inherent in the process of developing and commercializing product candidates that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such product candidates. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section and other sections of Gamida Cell’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2022, as amended, and other filings that Gamida Cell makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Gamida Cell’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Although Gamida Cell’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Gamida Cell. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005255/en/