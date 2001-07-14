Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Moody's Corporation to Present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 10, 2022

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that David Platt, Chief Strategy Officer, will speak at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Mr. Platt’s presentation will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live. The webcast can be accessed at Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com%2Fabout.

