Aldeyra Therapeutics Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

Aldeyra+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today reported recent corporate highlights and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Consistent with our planned completion this quarter of clinical development for reproxalap in dry eye disease and the recently announced demonstration of clinical activity of ADX-629 in three inflammatory diseases, we are delivering on our strategy to expand our RASP platform from the front of the eye to systemic disease, including clinical trials in ethanol toxicity, chronic cough, minimal change disease, and Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome,” stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra. “Additionally, we continue to advance our intravitreal drug platform for the treatment of rare retinal diseases, highlighted by Phase 3 clinical trial results in proliferative vitreoretinopathy and Phase 2 clinical trial results in retinitis pigmentosa expected in the second half of this year.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

Completed Enrollment in the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY-2 Trial in Dry Eye Disease. Aldeyra completed enrollment in the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY-2 Trial of 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution in patients with dry eye disease. The primary endpoints of the TRANQUILITY-2 Trial are Schirmer test on the first day of dosing and ocular redness on the second day of dosing during exposure to a dry eye chamber. In a Phase 2 clinical trial and in the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Trial announced last year, reproxalap demonstrated statistically significant superiority over vehicle in ocular redness and Schirmer test, respectively.

Upcoming Planned Clinical and Regulatory Milestones

Dry Eye Disease: Results from the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY-2 Trial of reproxalap in dry eye disease are expected in the second quarter of 2022, followed by a planned New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, pending the outcome of TRANQUILITY-2 and enrollment in the 12-month safety trial of reproxalap in dry eye disease patients. Aldeyra is continuing to review data from the completed TRANQUILITY Trial to finalize analytical plans for the TRANQUILITY-2 results.

Results from Part 1 of the Phase 3 GUARD Trial of ADX-2191 in proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and from the Phase 2 clinical trial of ADX-2191 in retinitis pigmentosa, are expected in the second half of 2022. Systemic Disease: Results from the Phase 2 clinical trial of ADX-629 in ethanol toxicity are expected in the second half of 2022, and results from the Phase 2 clinical trials of ADX-629 in chronic cough, minimal change disease, and Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome are expected in 2023.

First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of March 31, 2022 were $216.9 million. Based on its current operating plan, Aldeyra believes that existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund currently projected operating expenses through the end of 2023, including potential NDA submissions; initial commercialization of reproxalap, if approved; and continued development of Aldeyra’s product candidates in ocular and systemic immune-mediated diseases.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $16.8 million, or $0.29 per share, compared with a net loss of $11.3 million, or $0.25 per share, for the comparable period of 2021. Losses have resulted from the costs of clinical trials and research and development programs, as well as from general and administrative expenses.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $12.2 million, compared with $7.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase of $4.5 million is primarily related to increases in clinical research and development expenditures.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $4.2 million, compared with $3.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase of $1.1 million is primarily due to increases in consulting expenditures.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $16.5 million, compared with total operating expenses of $10.8 million for the same period in 2021.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

Aldeyra will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET today to discuss recent corporate highlights and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The dial-in numbers are (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers. The access code is 742862. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Investors & Media page of Aldeyra’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aldeyra.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the website for 90 days.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra develops innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to discover pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Two of our lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation known as RASP (reactive aldehyde species). Reproxalap is in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. ADX-629, an orally administered RASP modulator, is in Phase 2 clinical testing for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated diseases. Our pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (intravitreal methotrexate 0.8%), in development for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy and the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and primary vitreoretinal lymphoma.For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aldeyra.com%2F and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding submission of potential New Drug Applications; the anticipated timing of results from Aldeyra’s clinical trials; and Aldeyra’s projected cash runway. Aldeyra intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "on track," "scheduled," "target," "design," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "aim," "plan" or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Aldeyra is at an early stage of development and may not ever have any products that generate significant revenue. All of Aldeyra's development timelines may be subject to adjustment depending on recruitment rate, regulatory review, preclinical and clinical results, and other factors that could delay the initiation or completion of clinical trials. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Aldeyra's forward-looking statements include, among others, the timing of enrollment, commencement and completion of Aldeyra's clinical trials, the timing and success of preclinical studies and clinical trials conducted by Aldeyra and its development partners; updated or refined data based on Aldeyra's continuing review and quality control analysis of clinical data, Aldeyra's ability to design clinical trials with protocols and endpoints acceptable to applicable regulatory authorities; delay in or failure to obtain regulatory approval of Aldeyra's product candidates; the ability to maintain regulatory approval of Aldeyra's product candidates, and the labeling for any approved products; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical or clinical trials, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving Aldeyra's product candidates in clinical trials focused on the same or on different indications; the risk that the results from earlier clinical trials, portions of clinical trials, or pooled clinical data may not accurately predict results of subsequent trials or the remainder of a clinical trial; the scope, progress, expansion, and costs of developing and commercializing Aldeyra's product candidates; uncertainty as to Aldeyra’s ability to commercialize (alone or with others) and obtain reimbursement for Aldeyra's product candidates following regulatory approval, if any; the size and growth of the potential markets and pricing for Aldeyra's product candidates and the ability to serve those markets; Aldeyra's expectations regarding Aldeyra's expenses and revenue, the sufficiency or use of Aldeyra's cash resources and needs for additional financing; political, economic, legal, social and health risks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health measures, and war or other military actions, that may affect Aldeyra’s business or the global economy; the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of Aldeyra's product candidates; Aldeyra's expectations regarding competition; Aldeyra's anticipated growth strategies; Aldeyra's ability to attract or retain key personnel; Aldeyra’s limited sales and marketing infrastructure; Aldeyra's ability to establish and maintain development partnerships; Aldeyra’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into its business; Aldeyra's expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; Aldeyra's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the anticipated trends and challenges in Aldeyra's business and the market in which it operates; and other factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Aldeyra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F. Additional factors may be described in those sections of Aldeyra's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, expected to be filed with the SEC in the second quarter of 2022.

In addition to the risks described above and in Aldeyra's other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Aldeyra's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Aldeyra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,909,328 $ 104,790,989 Cash equivalent - reverse repurchase agreements 65,000,000 125,000,000 Marketable securities 57,957,020 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,488,707 2,961,781 Total current assets 222,355,055 232,752,770 Right-of-use assets 296,504 351,863 Fixed assets, net 41,422 32,487 Total assets $ 222,692,981 $ 233,137,120 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,442,830 $ 1,019,702 Accrued expenses 13,675,555 10,523,353 Current portion of long-term debt — — Current portion of operating lease liabilities 236,048 229,607 Total current liabilities 16,354,433 11,772,662 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 63,325 125,232 Long-term debt, net of current portion 15,586,501 15,503,703 Total liabilities 32,004,259 27,401,597 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, voting, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 authorized and 58,301,491 and 58,081,215 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 58,301 58,081 Additional paid-in capital 502,172,392 500,369,444 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,677 ) — Accumulated deficit (311,480,294 ) (294,692,002 ) Total stockholders’ equity 190,688,722 205,735,523 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 222,692,981 $ 233,137,120

ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 12,234,320 $ 7,726,342 General and administrative 4,249,387 3,104,702 Loss from operations (16,483,707 ) (10,831,044 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 101,382 23,762 Interest expense (405,967 ) (482,580 ) Total other income (expense), net (304,585 ) (458,818 ) Net loss $ (16,788,292 ) $ (11,289,862 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 58,297,861 45,630,910

