CalAmp Recognized for its Diverse Board by 50/50 Women on Boards™

IRVINE, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp ( CAMP), a connected intelligence company that helps people and organizations improve operational performance with a data-driven solutions ecosystem, has been recognized as a “3+” company by 50/50 Women on Boards™ for having three or more women on its board of directors. Amal Johnson, Roxanne Oulman and Kirsten Wolberg hold positions on CalAmp’s board and comprise 38% of its eight members. Johnson is the Chair of the CalAmp Board of Directors and serves as a valued member of the company’s cybersecurity, and governance and nominating committees.



“I am proud to stand with my fellow female board members, for their contributions to CalAmp as a company and towards progress in diversity, equity and inclusion in business,” said Amal Johnson, Chair of CalAmp’s Board of Directors. “Successful companies with diverse boards like CalAmp demonstrate that when you have more voices and backgrounds at the table, it leads to new innovations, smarter decisions and better business outcomes.”

As of December 31, 2021, women hold 27% of the Russell 3000 Index company board seats, but only 8% of corporations (just 241) have gender-balanced boards. Founded in 2010, 50/50 Women on Boards is a nonprofit global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The organization’s goal is for women to hold 50% of corporate board seats of companies on the Russell 3000 Index by 2050 and for women of color to hold 20% of board seats. As early as 2017, CalAmp has been honored by 50/50 Women on Boards for gender diversity by having two or more women on its board of directors.

“Investors and contemporary leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of diverse boards,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. “We are pleased to recognize CalAmp for prioritizing this business decision that benefits its shareholders, employees, customers and communities.”

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a nonprofit 501(c)3, is a leading education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The campaign publishes its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender composition of corporate boards on the Russell 3000 by board size, state, sector, and rating. Public awareness campaigns and educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™; and Educational Workshops for women at various career levels, aspiring to serve on boards. For more information, visit: www.5050wob.com .

About CalAmp

CalAmp ( CAMP ) is a connected intelligence company that leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to help people and organizations improve operational performance. We solve complex problems in transportation and logistics, commercial and government fleet, industrial equipment and consumer vehicle marketplaces by providing solutions that track, monitor and recover vital assets. The insights enabled by our cloud platform, applications and edge computing devices drive operational visibility, safety, efficiency, maintenance and sustainability. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has over one million software and services subscribers and 10 million edge devices deployed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

