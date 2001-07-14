Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
BrightSphere Reports Financial and Operating Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

3 minutes ago
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

BrightSphere’s earnings presentation is available at:

https%3A%2F%2Fir.bsig.com

The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:

Dial-in

Toll Free Dial-in Number:

(888) 330-3451

International Dial-in Number:

(646) 960-0843

Conference ID:

2259293

Visit ir.bsig.com for the webcast link(register ahead of time or join immediately prior to the call).

A replay of the call will be available beginning approximately one hour after its conclusion either on BrightSphere’s website, at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bsig.com or by:

Dial-in Replay

Toll Free Dial-in Number:

(800) 770-2030

International Dial-in Number:

(647) 362-9199

Conference ID:

2259293

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a global asset management company with one operating subsidiary, Acadian Asset Management, with approximately $110 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Through Acadian, BrightSphere offers institutional investors across the globe access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at www.bsig.com. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

