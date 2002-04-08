DatChat Announces Strategic Alliance with ZOAN Cornerstone.land for Metaverse Integration

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. ("DatChat" or the "Company") ( DATS), a blockchain-enabled cybersecurity, metaverse advertising platform and social media company, today announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance (“the Alliance”) with ZOAN to integrate its NFT monetization platform into ZOAN’s Cornerstone.land metaverse. ZOAN is a Web3 platform specializing in hyper realistic MMO openworld experiences with blockchain powered ecosystem including non-fungible token architecture, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams.



The Alliance establishes a working relationship between DatChat’s VenVūū platform and ZOAN’s Cornerstone.land metaverse. The primary objective of the Alliance is to integrate the VenVūū NFT monetization platform into ZOAN’s Cornerstone.land immersive digital environment. Additionally, both entities are expected to mutually benefit from the cross-promotion of each other’s platforms and products.

“Our Alliance with ZOAN’s Cornerstone.land presents users in its photorealistic metaverse the unique opportunity to utilize DatChat’s VenVūū solution and monetize in the platform,” said DatChat’s CEO, Darin Myman.

“We are excited to support Datchat's VenVūū innovative solution on our platform, which offers additional economic opportunities to our users while adding value to the platform,” said ZOAN’s CEO, Miikka Rosendahl.

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a blockchain-enabled cybersecurity, metaverse advertising platform and social media Company. DatChat’s Messenger & Private Social Network via application presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. The Company’s patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. The Company continues to innovate and implement strategic initiatives to increase the adoption of blockchain technology and advance its Social Network+ and Metaverse initiatives. For more information, please visit datchat.com .

About ZOAN

ZOAN is a virtual reality studio focused on photorealistic virtual solutions founded in Helsinki in 2010. We have lived alongside the evolution of the virtual realm unlocking ways to connect the latest technologies with high-quality graphics. During the past 12 years, we have served industry-leading brands, startups, and cultural entities to create immersive, meaningful experiences. Together, we have shaped transcendent experiences surpassing the ordinary by entering the virtual frontier. For more information about ZOAN and Cornerstone.land, visit http://www.zoan.fi . and https://cornerstone.land/ .

