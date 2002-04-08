McEwen Mining: Q1 2022 Results Webcast

TORONTO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (: MUX) (TSX: MUX) invites you to join our conference call on Friday, May 13th, 2022, from 12:00 pm EDT, where management will discuss our Q1 2022 financial results and project developments and follow with a question-and-answer session. Questions can be asked directly by participants over the phone during the webcast.



The webcast will be archived on McEwen Mining’s website at https://www.mcewenmining.com/media following the call.

Friday,

May 13th, 2022



at 12:00 pm EDT



To call into the conference call over the phone, please register here:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1556038



Audience URL:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3731513/8B1AF5DA6C7E1C2409D5EB4DDF445357





ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada and Argentina. It also has a large exposure to copper through its McEwen Copper subsidiary, owner of the Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina.

