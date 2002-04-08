MarketWise Announces Agreement with Data Science Provider SubScale, Ltd.

~ Engages Data Science Experts to Further Develop Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Capabilities ~



BALTIMORE, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. ( MKTW) (“MarketWise”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that it has signed an agreement with SubScale, Ltd. to provide data science, enhanced analytics, and machine learning to augment MarketWise’s operations and customer engagement strategy. The agreement is scheduled to commence on May 16, 2022.

“Since the closing of our combination with Ascendent, we have been working with their team and the experts at SubScale to assess the opportunities for greater use of data science throughout our business and this led to today’s announcement, which could prove transformational for our business,” said Mark Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of MarketWise. “The SubScale team brings a wealth of experience in the development and use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to MarketWise and we are excited to employ this technology across our organization. I believe greater use of data science will significantly enhance our business opportunities in several ways, including increased intelligence on consumer behavior, higher engagement, better free-to-paid conversion rates, improved subscriber retention, greater marketing efficiencies and ultimately higher ARPUs.”

“Through the Ascendant team, I have gotten to know Marketwise and am very excited to take ideas and expertise that I have developed over the years and apply those practices to the MarketWise platform,” commented Michael Birdsall, founder of SubScale. “This is an opportune moment as the company is poised to expand its use of data science throughout the organization to measurably improve all aspects of the customer lifecycle.”

Mr. Birdsall has founded and developed several consulting initiatives specifically related to the development, implementation, and application of data science and artificial machine learning across various industries. His efforts include data architecture, data warehouse design and applications, optimization of advertising and marketing solutions, human resources and candidate search systems and job matching. He received a Master of Business Administration from University of Cambridge and has completed coursework on data science and analytics with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 20 years of operating history, MarketWise is currently comprised of 12 primary customer facing brands, offering more than 175 products, and serving a community of approximately 15 million free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

