SmileDirectClub Wins "Best Telehealth Platform" Award From MedTech Breakthrough

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, has been selected as the winner of the “Best Telehealth Platform” award in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

Since the Company’s founding, SmileDirectClub’s pioneering telehealth platform for orthodontia has democratized access to premium, safe, and effective teeth straightening. In less than 8 years, this revolutionary platform has helped over 1.7 million people get a smile that they love while saving them more than $5 billion collectively over the cost of traditional braces.*

“We are proud of the telehealth platform we have built and are honored to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough for our leadership in the rapidly growing telehealth space,” said David Katzman, Chairman and CEO of SmileDirectClub. “Our telehealth platform has served as the foundation of our innovative business model, removing cost and access barriers to teeth straightening and powering doctor-prescribed and monitored remote treatment. We will continue to build on our platform and portfolio of innovations to create the next generation of oral care.”

Since the start of the pandemic, SmileDirectClub has introduced additional advancements to its telehealth platform, including a video chat capability that quickly and efficiently connects dental professionals with customers and the SmileDirectClub App which helps customers stay on track throughout treatment. Additionally, the Company’s telehealth platform is further enhanced by its proprietary treatment planning software SmileOS™ that leverages AI to deliver enhanced treatment outcomes and more accurately predict tooth movements.

“From its inception, SmileDirectClub has been a pioneering innovator with ‘breakthrough’ telehealth technology, changing the game in providing access to care to large swathes of the U.S. and global population,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Their first-of-its-kind medtech platform for orthodontia has unlocked a smarter, better way to straighten teeth, making clear aligner therapy more accessible for everyone – and they continue to innovate with leading edge solutions such as their SmileOS™ treatment planning software. Congratulations to the SmileDirectClub team on being our choice for ‘Best Telehealth Platform’ in our 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

*Source: Calculated using the SinglePay price for SmileDirectClub aligners as of 4/20/2022 vs. average fees (including diagnostics and in-person exams) for treatment of mild-to-moderate malocclusion with braces as reported in a survey of orthodontists.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/411d4dae-b379-4afa-a9ca-c08edd6db8fa