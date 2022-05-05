Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Georgia

FREMONT, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Georgia have seen growing deployments of Enphase® Energy Systems™ powered by IQ® Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as homeowners in the coastal state prepare for another hurricane season of increased storm activity.



“As outages and energy security become an increasing concern, we’re witnessing a growing customer demand for reliable and durable battery backup systems,” said Russ Seifert, chief executive officer at Creative Solar USA , an Enphase Gold level installer. “We’re proud to offer Enphase IQ Batteries to our customers so that they are prepared to power their essentials and have peace of mind during power outages.”

Homeowners in Georgia can also now choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8™ Microinverters. IQ8 solar systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing Enphase IQ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system only using sunlight after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience.

“Enphase makes switching to smart, clean solar energy for the home an easy choice,” said Kaveh Kamooneh, owner of Better Tomorrow Solar , an Enphase Gold level installer with operations in Georgia and North Carolina. “Pairing an IQ Battery with a solar system opens the door to reliable backup power, and IQ8 solar microinverters further boost accessibility and capabilities of backup power with the opportunity to use Sunlight Backup in the event of a grid outage.”

“The comprehensive Enphase Energy System, with the IQ Battery, erases a homeowner’s power outage worries,” said Aaron Harrison, managing partner at Blu Solar Energy . “Enphase’s customizable home energy solution provides the necessary backup power, whether just for powering the essentials or for complete home power.”

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 Microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“We’re thankful to our network of installers for delivering Enphase’s comprehensive home energy solutions so that homeowners can have access to the most resilient and cost-effective clean energy,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “With looming extreme weather concerns in Georgia, customers can count on IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters to deliver an exceptional experience with clean backup power that will help keep the lights on.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 52 million microinverters, and over 2.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 135 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ8, Sunlight Backup, Sunlight Jump Start, Power Start, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of our products; market demand and increased deployments; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: