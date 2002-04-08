IN8bio Unveils Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Platform at ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. ( INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced the Company’s new induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) based gamma-delta T cell platform. We have demonstrated that we are one of the few companies than can differentiate iPSC-derived immune cells and the first to produce both iPSC-derived Vdelta1 (Vd1+) and Vdelta2 (Vd2+) gamma-delta T cell subtypes. This platform represents a new phase in IN8bio’s growth as it advances technology that is designed to enable scaled manufacturing of ‘off-the-shelf’ cellular therapies.



“IN8bio’s iPSC program is an exciting advancement for the Company as we continue to deliver innovations in the field of gamma-delta T cells as well as advance our DeltEx platform and pipeline. We believe our iPSC platform significantly bolsters our capabilities to bring uniform, renewable, ‘off-the-shelf’ therapeutic products to patients,” said William Ho, CEO of IN8bio. “We are leading the field, building on our accomplishments of being the first to advance genetically modified gamma-delta T cells into the clinic and the first to complete multiple repeat dosing of gamma-delta T cells. We look forward to sharing additional details from our exciting iPSC program at ASGCT.”

The Company will present the data at the American Society for Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, May 16 to 19, 2022. In addition, Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., CSO of IN8bio, will present a podium discussion in Ballroom B on “The Next Generation of gamma-delta T Cell-based Therapies” on May 16, 2022.

The Company will be hosting a Research & Development Workshop on May 17, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. EDT to discuss its new iPSC program and company updates on its strategy and pipeline. The discussion will cover ongoing and upcoming preclinical and clinical milestones, including the upcoming IND filing and Phase Ib/II plans for INB-400 as well as the Company’s two Phase 1 clinical programs in newly diagnosed glioblastoma and leukemia. The webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

Title: “The Development of ‘Off-the-Shelf’ Manufacturing Strategies for iPSC-Based Gamma-Delta T Cells” Poster: Board number M-268 Session: Cell Therapies I Time/day: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. EDT; Monday, May 16, 2022 Presenter: Yanjie Li, Ph.D.





Webcast: IN8bio Company R&D Workshop Time/Day: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. EDT; May 17, 2022 Access: Events & Presentations page on the IN8bio website





About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T-cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

