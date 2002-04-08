IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Success Story Podcast Interview with Delic Holdings Corp Co-Founder and CEO Matt Stang

LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Matt Stang, Co-founder and CEO of Delic Holdings Corp (CSE: DELC) ( DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, recently appeared on The Success Story Podcast, a series featuring interviews, Q&A, keynote presentations and conversations on sales, marketing, business, startups and entrepreneurship.



The broadcast, hosted by entrepreneur, business executive, author, educator and speaker Scott D. Clary, is available for on-demand viewing on The Success Story Podcast.

During the interview, Stang discussed his background in cannabis before explaining his decision to move into psychedelics and co-found Delic.

“My origin story in this business runs through cannabis. I was an owner and operator of a company called High Times for about 17 years before selling it to a private equity group,” Stang said. “It began with me writing a senior thesis in college about marijuana legalization in the time of terror, because it was 2001. It was looking at how the criminalization and drug war around cannabis was not only a major social issue but also an economic issue… It was about adding tax money from the taxation of cannabis – as we’ve seen, it’s been pretty massive – and taking away from the cost of fighting the drug war… I went for a quote from the general counsel of High Times… He read the thesis and invited me to come in and intern at the company… I started at High Times 12 days later.”

“I worked my way up from an internship to owning part of High Times and operating the company. I’ve been a true believer in changing the illegal nature of certain substances. I think that there’s a major disconnect in a country that promotes liberty and freedom, then jails people for going after their best life,” he continued. “For me, cannabis was the first piece – the gateway drug, as they say – and psychedelics are what’s next. I think the science has really got there.”

“We formed Delic, my wife and I, a little over three years ago now. When we created it, it was really under the supposition that a tipping point was coming for psychedelics the way it had come for cannabis. At the time, that wasn’t very obvious to a lot of people. I think, today, it really is,” Stang explained. “We really looked at this as an opportunity to build a new-line company that has a direct connection to the people who are interested in psychedelic wellness. We have Reality Sandwich, a platform that gets 300,000-400,000 people a month; we have the largest psychedelic tradeshow in America in Meet Delic; we have Delic Radio, the podcast network; and we have Delic Labs, the science backing to support all the stuff we keep talking about… We’re building this ecosystem as a means to help people understand what mainstream psychedelic wellness looks like.”

Throughout the interview, Stang discussed the history of psychedelics and the current state of the industry as psychedelic therapy continues to gain steam as a potential alternative for individuals living with a variety of conditions.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on The Success Story Podcast.

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only entity licensed by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DelicCorp.com

