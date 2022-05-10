MIMEDX to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARIETTA, Ga., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. ( MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), a transformational placental biologics company, today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:



Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:15 PM PT / 3:15 PM ET

Webcast: Click here to access

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET

Webcast: Click here to access

Institutional investors interested in meeting with senior management may contact their respective Bank of America or H.C. Wainwright representative.

A live webcast of both fireside chats will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com or through the conference site by using the links above. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a transformational placental biologics company, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental tissue engineering, we have both a commercial business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Jack Howarth

Investor Relations

404-360-5681

[email protected]

Hilary Dixon

Corporate & Strategic Communications

404-323-4779

[email protected]



