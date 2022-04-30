Itronics Updates Investors

PR Newswire

RENO, Nev., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC: ITRO) today reported on current Company progress to its investors.

Fertilizer sales through April 30, 2022 , totaled $1,077,736 , an increase of 128 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

Raw material availability for the Company's GOLD'n GRO fertilizers has improved significantly over the same period last year.

"We believe the uptick in demand for GOLD'n GRO is a major opportunity for the Company," said Dr. John Whitney , founder, and President. "Our fertilizers improve crop yield and quality, which is vital in avoiding food shortages."

, founder, and President. "Our fertilizers improve crop yield and quality, which is vital in avoiding food shortages." Mining company interest in the Company's Rock Kleen tailings processing technology is expanding with testing on three projects in the proposal stage.

Itronics reports that auditing of its financial statements is in progress. Once Itronics U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings are current, trading of its stock will resume.

"I would like to thank our investors for their continued support. Our "Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology" is designed to make the world cleaner and greener, while continuing our drive toward profitability."

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology" Company that produces GOLD'n GRO multi-nutrient liquid fertilizers. The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers are used in extensively in agriculture in California.

