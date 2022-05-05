Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
McCormick Announces 82nd Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Virtual Event

PR Newswire

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 5, 2022

Victoria Garrick, former Division I, semi-pro volleyball player and mental health and body image advocate, to address student-athletes

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today announced that its 82nd annual McCormick Unsung Heroes Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Monday, May 9, 2022. To date, the Company has awarded over $2 million in scholarships to deserving student-athletes.

For 82 years, nominees, parents or guardians, coaches and athletic directors have been invited to participate in the historic Unsung Heroes event. The Company will host a virtual event for the 3rd year in a row to allow teammates, extended family, teachers and friends to join the event from their homes to celebrate their unsung hero. Victoria Garrick, former Division I, semi-pro volleyball player and mental health and body image advocate, will be the keynote speaker for the event and will address the student-athletes being honored. Sports radio personality, Scott Garceau, of Orioles TV and radio broadcaster, will serve as emcee for the event and music will be provided by DJ Kopec.

To join the event, please do so through the event's landing page:

https://mccormickunsungheroes.com/event-stream

The event is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST.

The McCormick Unsung Heroes Virtual Scholarship Awards honors deserving student-athletes across all sports. A total of 98 high school seniors from 62 Baltimore area public, private, parochial and independent schools have been nominated. Two of the honorees – one male and one female – will receive the 2022 Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship, valued at $40,000 over four academic years. Two $7,500 scholarships and two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to students for their efforts on and off the field, for a total of $105,000 in scholarships given to deserving students at the virtual event.

The Unsung Heroes program recognizes unselfish student-athletes and honors those who substantially contribute to the success of their school without receiving acclaim. Originally established in 1940 by former McCormick & Company Chairman Charles P. McCormick Sr., the program is reflective of McCormick & Company's core belief in the Power of People.

The 2022 Unsung Heroes Award Honorees

Archbishop Curley High School

Tyrell Addison

Archbishop Spalding High School

Izabella Bragaw

Baltimore City College High School

Tyler Bey and Kaleb Jackson

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

Nicole Dia and Zachariah Toland

Benjamin Franklin at Masonville Cove High School

Dianerys Polanco and Jefferson Chavarria

Bryn Mawr School

Gabriella Alaish

Boys' Latin School of Maryland

Stewart "Kernan" Brooks

Calvert Hall College High School

Rahkeem Smith

Carver Vo-Tech High School

Bria England and Demetrius Dukes

Catholic High School of Baltimore

Olivia Myers

Catonsville High School

Caelyn Voss and Edward Parker

Chesapeake High School

Collin Benner

Concordia Preparatory School

Alisa Alford and Toyja Kelley

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

Mildred "Elggy" Harris

Dulaney High School

Emma Whatley and Alex Shaw

Dunbar High School

Leslie Cruz Mendez

Dundalk High School

Autumn Mitchell and Trevor McCauley

Eastern Technical High School

Alyssa Maddox and Samuel Wagner

Edmondson-Westside High School

Alissandra Mason and London Hinton

Forest Park High School

Olivia Linder

Franklin High School

Caylie Franz and Jaimon Wehye

Frederick Douglass High School

Felicite Ogu and Charles Ruffin

Friends School of Baltimore

Zoe Baumgartner and Will Levy

Garrison Forest School

Ty'Shea Woods

George Washington Carver Center for Arts & Tech.

Maya Strauss and Daniel Byrd

Gilman School

Trevor Khouzami

Hereford High School

Kayla Nieberlein and Emerson Lehnert

John Carroll School

Emma Campitelli and Alex Mink

Kenwood High School

Shyan Chenoweth and Devin Adams

Lansdowne High School

Kylie Newton and Kai'wan Funderburk

Loch Raven High School

Lindsay Hoogerwerf and Andrew French

Loyola Blakefield

Micah Robinson

Maryvale Preparatory School

LeeAnn Daiker

McDonogh School

Caroline Godine and Jackson Scott

Mercy High School

Gretchen Lochte

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech High School

Jala Butler and Vaughn DeVaughn III

Mount de Sales Academy

Reese Tacka

Mount Saint Joseph High School

Peter Lipscombe

New Era Academy

Deric Thompson, Jr.

Notre Dame Preparatory School

Jamie Lastner

Oldfields School

Brianna Ginyard

Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Zoe Konstantoulas and Jaidan Richardson

Overlea High School

Emily Rhodes and Ke'Vontae Hutchins

Owings Mills High School

Alicia Pinto Godoy and Wesley Beckett

Park School

Darryl France, Jr.

Parkville High School

Grace Hatcher and Edidiong Ibok

Patapsco High School

Evelyn Mirabile and Luke Seebode

Patterson High School

Lashawn Thomas and Khiliq Pullen

Perry Hall High School

Skyler Hovatter and Coleman Schweitzer

Pikesville High School

Melody Winepol and Steven Fung

Randallstown High School

Amari Randall and Daniel Anoruo

Reach! Partnership School

Chay-la Rivers and Kevin Tyler

Reginald F. Lewis High School

Maria Uben and Chase Willis

Roland Park Country School

Avery Paul

Sparrows Point High School

Callie Polanka and Daniel Shifflett

St. Mary's High School

Zoe Burke and Ragland Powell

St. Paul's School for Girls

Paulina Wilson

St. Timothy's School

Faith Woldehanna

Towson High School

Lauren Karwacki and Justin Mealey

Western High School

Ny'Ceara Pryor

Western School of Technology & Env. Science

Eshely Valer and Elammen Batista

Woodlawn High School

Denisha McLaurin

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

