McCormick Announces 82nd Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Virtual Event

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 5, 2022
Victoria Garrick, former Division I, semi-pro volleyball player and mental health and body image advocate, to address student-athletes
HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today announced that its 82nd annual McCormick Unsung Heroes Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Monday, May 9, 2022. To date, the Company has awarded over $2 million in scholarships to deserving student-athletes.
For 82 years, nominees, parents or guardians, coaches and athletic directors have been invited to participate in the historic Unsung Heroes event. The Company will host a virtual event for the 3rd year in a row to allow teammates, extended family, teachers and friends to join the event from their homes to celebrate their unsung hero. Victoria Garrick, former Division I, semi-pro volleyball player and mental health and body image advocate, will be the keynote speaker for the event and will address the student-athletes being honored. Sports radio personality, Scott Garceau, of Orioles TV and radio broadcaster, will serve as emcee for the event and music will be provided by DJ Kopec.
To join the event, please do so through the event's landing page:
https://mccormickunsungheroes.com/event-stream
The event is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST.
The McCormick Unsung Heroes Virtual Scholarship Awards honors deserving student-athletes across all sports. A total of 98 high school seniors from 62 Baltimore area public, private, parochial and independent schools have been nominated. Two of the honorees – one male and one female – will receive the 2022 Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship, valued at $40,000 over four academic years. Two $7,500 scholarships and two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to students for their efforts on and off the field, for a total of $105,000 in scholarships given to deserving students at the virtual event.
The Unsung Heroes program recognizes unselfish student-athletes and honors those who substantially contribute to the success of their school without receiving acclaim. Originally established in 1940 by former McCormick & Company Chairman Charles P. McCormick Sr., the program is reflective of McCormick & Company's core belief in the Power of People.
The 2022 Unsung Heroes Award Honorees
Archbishop Curley High School
Tyrell Addison
Archbishop Spalding High School
Izabella Bragaw
Baltimore City College High School
Tyler Bey and Kaleb Jackson
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
Nicole Dia and Zachariah Toland
Benjamin Franklin at Masonville Cove High School
Dianerys Polanco and Jefferson Chavarria
Bryn Mawr School
Gabriella Alaish
Boys' Latin School of Maryland
Stewart "Kernan" Brooks
Calvert Hall College High School
Rahkeem Smith
Carver Vo-Tech High School
Bria England and Demetrius Dukes
Catholic High School of Baltimore
Olivia Myers
Catonsville High School
Caelyn Voss and Edward Parker
Chesapeake High School
Collin Benner
Concordia Preparatory School
Alisa Alford and Toyja Kelley
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School
Mildred "Elggy" Harris
Dulaney High School
Emma Whatley and Alex Shaw
Dunbar High School
Leslie Cruz Mendez
Dundalk High School
Autumn Mitchell and Trevor McCauley
Eastern Technical High School
Alyssa Maddox and Samuel Wagner
Edmondson-Westside High School
Alissandra Mason and London Hinton
Forest Park High School
Olivia Linder
Franklin High School
Caylie Franz and Jaimon Wehye
Frederick Douglass High School
Felicite Ogu and Charles Ruffin
Friends School of Baltimore
Zoe Baumgartner and Will Levy
Garrison Forest School
Ty'Shea Woods
George Washington Carver Center for Arts & Tech.
Maya Strauss and Daniel Byrd
Gilman School
Trevor Khouzami
Hereford High School
Kayla Nieberlein and Emerson Lehnert
John Carroll School
Emma Campitelli and Alex Mink
Kenwood High School
Shyan Chenoweth and Devin Adams
Lansdowne High School
Kylie Newton and Kai'wan Funderburk
Loch Raven High School
Lindsay Hoogerwerf and Andrew French
Loyola Blakefield
Micah Robinson
Maryvale Preparatory School
LeeAnn Daiker
McDonogh School
Caroline Godine and Jackson Scott
Mercy High School
Gretchen Lochte
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech High School
Jala Butler and Vaughn DeVaughn III
Mount de Sales Academy
Reese Tacka
Mount Saint Joseph High School
Peter Lipscombe
New Era Academy
Deric Thompson, Jr.
Notre Dame Preparatory School
Jamie Lastner
Oldfields School
Brianna Ginyard
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Zoe Konstantoulas and Jaidan Richardson
Overlea High School
Emily Rhodes and Ke'Vontae Hutchins
Owings Mills High School
Alicia Pinto Godoy and Wesley Beckett
Park School
Darryl France, Jr.
Parkville High School
Grace Hatcher and Edidiong Ibok
Patapsco High School
Evelyn Mirabile and Luke Seebode
Patterson High School
Lashawn Thomas and Khiliq Pullen
Perry Hall High School
Skyler Hovatter and Coleman Schweitzer
Pikesville High School
Melody Winepol and Steven Fung
Randallstown High School
Amari Randall and Daniel Anoruo
Reach! Partnership School
Chay-la Rivers and Kevin Tyler
Reginald F. Lewis High School
Maria Uben and Chase Willis
Roland Park Country School
Avery Paul
Sparrows Point High School
Callie Polanka and Daniel Shifflett
St. Mary's High School
Zoe Burke and Ragland Powell
St. Paul's School for Girls
Paulina Wilson
St. Timothy's School
Faith Woldehanna
Towson High School
Lauren Karwacki and Justin Mealey
Western High School
Ny'Ceara Pryor
Western School of Technology & Env. Science
Eshely Valer and Elammen Batista
Woodlawn High School
Denisha McLaurin
About McCormick
McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.
Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
