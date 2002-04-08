Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Adds Six More Dealers to its Network Bringing the Total Number to 10

The New Dealers Cover a Wide Range of Geographies including Georgia, Connecticut, Texas, Arizona, and Hawaii



Patriot Glass Solutions is focused on adding dealers for C-Bond’s proprietary glass strengthening technologies to protect property from looting, smash-and-grabs, break-ins, and gunfire

HOUSTON, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions (“Patriot Glass”) division has added six more dealers to its network bringing the total number of dealers to 10. Patriot Glass is focused on adding new dealers for C-Bond’s proprietary glass strengthening technologies, including C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system), to protect personal, educational, and business properties from looting, smash-and-grabs, break-ins, and gunfire.

The new dealers cover a wide range of geographies including Georgia, Connecticut, Texas, Arizona, and Hawaii.

C-Bond Secure is a liquid glass strengthening primer and mounting solution used in conjunction with window film that deters forced entry. It was developed in partnership with one of the industry’s largest film suppliers to increase glass strength and glass flexibility. Using C-Bond’s proprietary nanotechnology, it reinforces the underlying glass to increase its structural integrity. The product is compatible with any film manufacturers’ products in all film market segments including solar, safety, decorative, automotive, and marine.

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and security film. C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology chemically bonds to the microscopic defects on the glass surface to increase impact resistance and prevent breakage. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

“We believe these new dealers will help us educate the market on the uniqueness of the C-Bond technology to grow the number of installations of our important, proven products for increased property and personal protection,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass. “With the continued incidents of property damage and violence, it is paramount for people and business to protect themselves.”

For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions products, please call Patriot Glass Solutions at 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at [email protected]. To see Patriot Glass Solutions’ security solutions in action, watch our video here: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that these new dealers will help us educate the market on the uniqueness of the C-Bond technology to grow the number of installations of our important, proven products for increased property and personal protection, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 15, 2021, August 16, 2021, and May 14, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.