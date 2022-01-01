Rising Fuel Costs Snarl Return to Office Traffic

They’ve been given the green light to head back to the office, but employees aren’t in a rush to do so given the rising price of gas. According to the results of a OnePoll+survey conducted by Citrix+Systems%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS), 57 percent of workers across the United States plan to stay parked at home to avoid the high costs of commuting. And close to half of their counterparts around the world say they will do the same.

“It’s a classic cost-benefit analysis,” said Traci Palmer, Vice President of People and Organization Capability, Citrix. “Employees have learned they can engage and be just+as+productive working from home, and as gas prices continue to increase, they are questioning whether the benefits of being in the office outweigh the time and money associated with commuting.”

Of 5,000 employees polled in eight countries, the majority in most markets indicated they will work from home more often to reduce the costs of commuting:

United States – 57 percent

Australia – 54 percent

Brazil – 54 percent

Mexico – 50 percent

Colombia – 49 percent

United Kingdom – 45 percent

France – 44 percent

Japan – 16 percent

And a significant number believe their employers should help them offset the costs of traveling to the office when they choose to by either increasing their salaries or providing a fuel allowance:

Mexico – 87 percent

Brazil – 87 percent

France – 84 percent

Colombia – 84 percent

Japan – 81 percent

United States – 74 percent

Australia – 68 percent

United Kingdom – 65 percent

All of this may change, however, as many of those polled indicated they would work in the office more often during winter months to reduce the costs of heating their homes if prices stay inflated:

France – 43 percent

Brazil – 31 percent

Mexico – 26 percent

United Kingdom – 26 percent

Colombia – 25 percent

United States – 24 percent

Japan – 19 percent

Australia – 16 percent

The good news is employers that embrace flexible work models and technology and policies to support them can accommodate these changes and keep their people and businesses performing at their best.

“The key to keeping employees engaged and productive lies in creating work-from-anywhere experiences that are seamless, fuel connection and collaboration, and empower people to do their best work, regardless of their location,” Palmer said.

Citrix provides a complete digital workspace platform from which companies can securely deliver the apps and data people need to be as productive as possible—no matter where they work or which devices they use.

More than 400,000 organizations use Citrix solutions to power a better way to work. Click here to learn more about these solutions and the value they can deliver.

