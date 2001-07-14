SIMO STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) to MaxLinear, Inc. is fair to Silicon Motion shareholders. Per the agreement, each American Depositary Share of Silicon Motion will receive $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Silicon Motion shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Silicon Motion and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Silicon Motion shareholders; (2) determine whether MaxLinear is underpaying for Silicon Motion; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Silicon Motion shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Silicon Motion shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

